Seddon Global Methodist Church is delighted to welcome Pastor Charlie Shoemaker to lead our congregation beginning July 2.

The congregation also welcomes his wife Jane who will the pastor at Shannon Global Methodist Church. Rounding out their family are sons Rob and John.

Pastor Shoemaker accepted Christ at age nine and felt a calling into ministry around the age of 12. He grew up in Tollesboro attending Hickory Grove Church and later Tollesboro UMC, now Cornerstone Community Church. His wife Jane accepted Christ at the age of six and also felt called to ministry at an early age.

Having graduated from Fleming County High School in 1999, he proceeded to Asbury University where he graduated in 2003, followed by Asbury Theological Seminary in 2007, with a Master of Divinity and in 2020 with a Doctorate of Ministry degree.

Jane grew up in West Union, Ohio. She graduated from Shawnee State in 2007, Ohio University in 2010, and Asbury Theological Seminary in 2019.

Pastor Shoemaker previously served at several United Methodist Churches in Kentucky, including two locally, Seddon and Mount Carmel. He also co-pastored with Jane at a Free Methodist Church near McMinnville, Tenn.

Both Jane and Charlie are Elders in the Global Methodist Church.

While pastoring locally Charlie was very active in the ministries at Ruggles Camp and the Limestone Ministerial Association. He plans to reconnect with those ministries.

We invite our Maysville and surrounding communities to join us in welcoming Pastor Shoemaker in his return to Seddon. Seddon Global Methodist Church is located at 1317 Forest Avenue. Sunday Services begin at 10:45 a.m.