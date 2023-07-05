Four members of the Lewis County High School graduating class of 2023 are the latest to receive scholarships from the Lois Mathewson Bronson Walden Scholarship Program.

Hammilee Flannigan is the daughter of Jeffrey and Amber Flannigan of Vanceburg. Active in Beta Club and Health Occupation Students of America, Hammilee was also a member of the yearbook staff. She will continue her studies this fall at the University of Kentucky majoring in animal science.

Andrew Thurman is the son of James and Erica Thurman of Emerson. He was active in Beta Club, Health Occupation Students of America, Future Business Leaders of America and drama club. Andrew will continue his studies at Morehead State University majoring in business and accounting.

Sarah Page Weddington is the daughter of Jamie and Leslie Weddington of Garrison. Her school involvements included the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Health Occupation Students of America and the academic team. She was a member of the varsity basketball, softball and volleyball teams. Sarah will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in chemistry/pre-dentistry.

Grant Lumpkins is the son of Chad and Michelle Lumpkins of Vanceburg. He was a member of the Beta Club, Health Occupation Students of America and the academic team. Grant will continue his studies at the University of Pikeville majoring in biomedical sciences/pre-optometry.

Scholarships are being renewed for four students from the scholarship’s initial year in 2022.

Taelyn Johnson of Vanceburg will continue her studies at Morehead State University majoring in special education.

Christopher Meyer of Wallingford will continue his studies at Morehead State University majoring in engineering.

Sydney O’Keefe of Vanceburg will continue her studies at Eastern Kentucky University majoring in nursing.

Jenna Wallingford of Tollesboro will continue her studies at Morehead State University majoring in elementary education.

The scholarship is available to members of the graduating class at Lewis County High School and was established in 2022, under the will of Mrs. Walden who passed away in 2021. Mrs. Walden was a resident of Maysville at the time of her death but was born in Vanceburg. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, she created the scholarship program to reward students who exhibit the determination necessary to succeed in a post-secondary school environment.

The Walden Scholarship is $3,000 per year, and is renewable for up to four total years of college study. The program is administered by Maysville’s Hayswood Foundation.

Additional information can be found on the Foundation’s web site, hayswood.org.