MOREHEAD — Dr. Ben Malphrus, executive director of Morehead State’s Space Science Center and professor of space science at Morehead State, has been named a Top Ten Admired Leader by trade publication Industry Era magazine.

According to the magazine, Malphrus is being recognized for his involvement in establishing Morehead State’s Space Science Center, which has evolved into a leader in designing, constructing, and monitoring nano-satellites and CubeSats.

“In effect, we became a one-stop shop for CubeSats, being able to go from concept to design to fabrication and testing and finally to operations after launch,” Malphrus said.

Most recently, a CubeSat built at MSU, the Lunar IceCube, was launched as a secondary payload of the Artemis Space Mission. The device will search for evidence of water on the moon.

In addition to the honor from Industry Era, Malphrus was inducted into the International Academy of Astronautics and was honored by the Morehead/Rowan County Chamber of Commerce with their Educator of the Year Award late last year.

To learn more about space systems engineering programs at MSU, email [email protected] or call 606-783-2381.