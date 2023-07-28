Meadowview Regional Medical Center announced that Cody Lane, DO, has joined its staff and will be offering Orthopedic services to patients in Maysville and the surrounding region.

He will be joining Meadowview Orthopedic Care Center.

Dr. Lane completed his residency at Kettering Health Dayton (formerly Grandview Medical Center) and earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of Pikeville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Lane to practice at Meadowview Regional Medical Center,” said Joe Koch, Market President and CEO of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “Having Dr. Lane join our orthopedic care center is a huge benefit to our community. As we prepare to launch our orthopedic robot, Dr. Lane’s training and experience have given him expertise in providing this service. This is important as Meadowview Regional Medical Center continues to provide state-of-the-art services in our orthopedic care program.”

Dr. Lane is a Board-eligible Orthopedic Surgeon.

He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics and the Kentucky Osteopathic Medicine Association.

He will begin seeing patients at Meadowview Orthopedic Care Center on August 1. To make a referral or to schedule an appointment, please call 606.759.5337