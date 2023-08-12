The voting window for the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards is now open.

The awards celebrate excellence across various categories, shining a spotlight on outstanding individual and business achievement in our vibrant community.

Votes will be accepted from 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Community members are invited to cast votes online in the following categories:

Small Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

Non-Profit of the Year

One vote per person in each category will be counted. The public voting period allows all an opportunity to recognize the enterprises and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the Maysville-Mason County area.

Nominees in the categories of Educator of the Year, Chamber Champion, and Citizen of the Year will not be voted on directly by the community. Rather, these categories will undergo a thorough evaluation process by a panel of distinguished local leaders and experienced Chamber professionals from across the United States.

The scores from these panels, combined with the community vote scores for the four group awards, will determine the winners.

Voting results will be tabulated and announced during the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner, scheduled to take place on Sept. 14 at the Cox Building. This gala event will be a night of celebration and recognition, where the exceptional contributions of community members and business Partners will be showcased.

“We are excited to move into the voting phase for our Annual Awards,” said Kaci Compton, Executive Director of the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce. “This campaign and annual dinner allow us to honor the hard work, dedication, and impact of our local businesses, individuals, and organizations. The involvement of the community and the expert panels ensures that the awards truly represent the spirit of Maysville and Mason County.”

The Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce encourages all community members to participate in the voting process and help recognize those who make a significant difference in our area.

For more information and to cast your votes, please visit www.maysvillechamber.com before the voting window closes on Aug. 18.

Founded in 1961, the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is Mason County’s largest and longest-standing business organization, supporting over 200 local businesses, organizations, and individuals through education, advocacy, and leadership.

For more information or to join the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.maysvillechamber.com or contact Kaci at 606-564-5534.