MCTC proudly hosted the annual Kids College at its Maysville and Licking Valley campuses last month.

Kids College offers various courses that are geared toward young people ages six through thirteen. Each course offers hands-on learning and fun.

This year’s theme at the Licking Valley Campus was “Investigating Kids College.”

“We focused on classes that were investigating different subjects, like reading, STEM art, art, history, cooking, and health in school and some fun additional classes such as yoga and investigative sciences,” said De’Sarae Perry, Kids Camp Coordinator at the LVC.

Perry added, “As this being my first time as a coordinator of the beloved Kids College, I will say it couldn’t have gone any better. From the support of the Licking Valley staff who all pitch in to help, the local company sponsors, Harrison County Schools, the teachers who agree to teach, the student volunteers, the parents, and the amazing students whom we come together for…this shows me that they didn’t get to 28 successful years by luck. It was a blast, and I am ready for next year to create more bonds and memories with the students who attend.”

On the Maysville Campus, children ages six through eight enjoyed reading, be a chef, and art classes each day.

Kids in the nine to thirteen-year-old classes chose three classes to attend each day. There were six classes per session to choose from. Options to choose from included creative crafts, fish like a pro, mad about science, cake decorating, cosmetology, and painting.

“I think the camp is special because for many, this is generally their first experience visiting the college and they have fun,” said Gwyn Gallenstein, Kids Camp Coordinator at the Maysville campus. “It’s structured but they do enjoy their time here.”

The four-day camp had over 200 participants.

MCTC Workforce Solutions also offered Kid’s Culinary Camp last month, with eight budding chefs attending.

For more information on programming offered by Workforce Solutions, visit https://maysville.kctcs.edu/workforce-solutionsent.