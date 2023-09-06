FLEMINGSBURG — The Fleming County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting on Friday, Sept. 1 for Arrick’s Propane to help them celebrate their Grand Opening at their new Flemingsburg location.

Arrick’s Propane is a family owned and operated propane business, which has been in operation for over 70 years and now has 8 locations.

Arrick’s Propane offers a variety of services such as: residential, commercial, and agricultural bulk propane installation and delivery.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. They are located at 154 Industrial Park Dr., Flemingsburg and can be reached by calling their office number at 606-291-2108.

You can also like and follow their Facebook Page, “Arrick’s Propane-Flemingsburg” to stay up to date with their business.

Special thank you to Stacey Vice with V&V Catering for preparing the delicious lunch that was provided!

We encourage everyone to stop by and welcome owners Ralph Arrick, Josh Greene, and Josh Arrick as well as their staff to our community and let them help you with all of your fuel needs.