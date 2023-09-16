FRANKFORT — Preservation Kentucky will recognize Kentuckians making exceptional contributions to the preservation of the Commonwealth’s rich heritage at a venue that received the 2018 Preservation Kentucky-Linda Bruckheimer Excellence in Rural Preservation Award, the beloved 1882 Paris Train Depot landmark in Bourbon County.

The awards recognize exceptional accomplishments in the preservation of Kentucky’s heritage and distinguish best practices in the field.

Their success are inspirational, encouraging reminders of how historic preservation strengthens communities, fosters economic development, maintains and creates jobs, and contributes to our quality of life, underscoring the aesthetic, cultural and social benefits of our heritage.

WHAT: Tickets for Preservation Kentucky Excellence in Preservation Awards

Available for Purchase online at www.preservationkentucky.org

$35 per person benefits Preservation Kentucky

Reservations Required-Limited Seating. Reservations close midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 20.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23, Promptly at 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST

WHERE: Trackside Restaurant & Bar at the Paris Train Depot, 134 East Tenth Street

WHO: Recipients whose exceptional accomplishments in the preservation, rehabilitation and interpretation of Kentucky’s architectural and cultural heritage will be recognized:

Preservation Kentucky-Edith S. Bingham Excellence in Preservation Education

National Society of Colonial Dames of America in Kentucky

Preservation Kentucky-Linda Bruckheimer Excellence in Rural Preservation

Mr. Jay Shoffner and Mrs. Kelly Shoffner

Preservation Kentucky-Helen Dedman Excellence in Preservation Advocacy

Mrs. Yvonne Giles

Preservation Kentucky-Patrick Kennedy Excellence in Preservation Craftsmanship

Ms. Kelsie Gray

Preservation Kentucky-David L. Morgan Excellence in Kentucky Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit, Commercial

Myers Medical Lofts – Underhill Associates Development Team: Jeff Underhill, John Hunzicker, Margaux Hale,

Kay Wissing, Mitch Karcher

Preservation Kentucky-Tim Peters and Lois Mateus Excellence In Making a Difference on Main Street

Mr. Jeff Jobe

Preservation Kentucky-Ann Early Sutherland Excellence in Environmental Preservation

Dr. Kenneth Thomson