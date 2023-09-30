FRANKFORT – Brian Stamm with Southern States’ Flemingsburg Co-op has been elected as a District Director of the Kentucky Propane Gas Association.

“It is an honor to serve on the board of directors for the association,” said Stamm. “I’m looking forward to working on issues facing our industry.”

“We are pleased that Brian is a member of the board and welcome his leadership for the association,” said Tod Griffin, KPGA executive director.

Created in 1948, the Kentucky Propane Gas Association provides its membership with legislative, regulatory, and operational support, while fostering fellowship in order to safely expand, enhance, and promote the growth and professionalism of the propane industry.

For the past 75 years the association has held meetings and conventions to bring propane dealers and suppliers together and inform them on new technology and services of the propane industry so that they can better serve their customers.

Stamm will serve a three-year term.