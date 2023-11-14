Even though your houseplants do not have to deal with the cold like your garden does you should still change how you care for them this season, ensuring they stay healthy and continue to grow well.

Following these tips, your leafy friends will bring lushness and natural beauty into your home even in winter.

— Decrease watering.

In general, less light means less water. Plants need less water in the winter because they don’t get as much sunlight compared to spring and summer.

To test soil moisture, push your finger into the potting soil at least one inch deep. If the soil is dry, water thoroughly. It is better to water plants well less often than water just a little bit every day. In the winter, it is possible that you will only need to water once every two to three weeks.

— Pay attention to the sun.

If possible move your plants closer to the windows. If they’re on the ground, put them on a plant stand. Every week or two rotate the pots to ensure all sides of the plants get some sunlight.

— It’s okay if a few leaves fall off.

Plants outside over the summer will probably lose some leaves when they come back inside. This is normal because they are getting used to the lower light levels inside. It’s normal for plants that stay inside all year to lose a few leaves as winter approaches. This is just their way of getting ready for less light.

— Avoid temperature extremes.

Keep plants away from cold drafts, radiators and hot air vents. Sudden hot or cold drafts can kill plants, stress them out or dry them out.

Put the fertilizer on hold:

Winter is a time for most houseplants to rest. They don’t need fertilizer because they usually aren’t actively growing. In the fall, stop fertilizing and start back up again in the spring when plants get more sunlight and start growing again.

— Scan for pests.

If you are bringing plants inside for the winter be sure to check the leaves, stems and soil surface for pests. Wipe leaves down with a wet cloth or remove pests by hand before bringing the plants inside.

Small bugs that feed on sap like aphids and scales tend to show up more in the winter. Another common winter pest is the spider mite which likes warm, dry places to live.

When watering flip the leaves over and look at the undersides and along the stems. If you find bugs use your fingers or damp cloth to remove them.

Neem oil and insecticidal soap may be options for managing houseplant pests. With any product be sure to read the entire label for application instructions and precautions.

— Increase the humidity.

In the winter the air inside our heated homes is often drier. Most houseplants, especially those from tropical areas do best when the humidity is between 40 and 50 percent.

However in the winter most homes have humidity levels between 10 and 20 percent.

Putting plants close together is an easy way to make the air around them more humid. Plants can also be put on trays with pebbles and water to make the air more humid.

To keep the roots from rotting, pot bottoms should be above the water. As the water evaporates it makes the air around your houseplants more humid. Keep plants away from vents with blowing air.

More information on caring for houseplants, please contact the office at (606) 845-4641 or [email protected].