According to the entertainers, the Flotsam River Circus features a troupe of musicians, circus artists and puppeteers. The group travels along the Ohio River on a handmade raft, stopping at riverfront towns along the way.

The group is expected to travel 1,000 miles along the Ohio River across six states, giving 38 performances in towns from “Pittsburgh to Paducah.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the group will make its 18th stop of the year at Limestone Landing in Maysville, bringing with them the “whimsical craft,” according to Jason Webley, the captain and accordion troubadour for the circus.

According to Webley, the Flotsam River Circus is inspired by the American showboat tradition and recent floating art projects. He noted this was something he had dreamed of doing since he was a kid.

The crew of “internationally renowned” artists includes an aerialist and acrobat, an illusionist and mime artist, a punk rock circus pioneer, puppetry, a percussionist, a composer, a fiddler and a balance artist and choreographer.

According to Webley, Flotsam’s “inaugural voyage” in 2019 took them down Oregon’s Willamette River to Portland. Other trips included Seattle in 2021 and the Sacramento River into San Francisco Bay in 2022.

“Last summer, the crew realized their dream of navigating a major river, delighting thousands of audience members along the Mississippi from Minneapolis to St. Louis,” a release read.

Flotsam River Circus is a non-profit organization, according to Webley. The organization is dedicated to spreading “whimsy, wonder and a spirit of possibility.”

Although the performance is free to those who wish to attend, the entertainers noted audience donations are appreciated. Donations are how the circus keeps the “crazy project afloat.”

To donate to the circus, audience members can bring cash to the performance or send donations to the organization’s Venmo, rivercircus.

According to Webley, the Flotsam River Circus will be at Limestone Landing in Maysville on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The performance is expected to begin at 6 p.m. and last for about an hour.

With limited parking in the area, entertainers encouraged the community to “carpool, bus, bike or teleport.” They noted the desire to keep other boats from parking behind the raft during the performance.

“For people considering coming by boat, please note that our show is made to be viewed from the shore – and we’d prefer if other boats aren’t out behind us during the performance,” a release read.

For those planning to attend the performance, it is recommended that guests bring a blanket or lawn chair for comfort. Guests should plan to arrive early for a “good spot,” the entertainers said.