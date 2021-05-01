Don’t fool with Mother Nature

Mother Nature was one of the featured models last week when Lasting Impressions Salon and Spa observed Earth Day with a Cocktails for a Cause. The show brought attention to clean water awareness and raised money for the Charity Water Organization.

<p>This group helped raise funds for charity with Cocktails for a Cause.</p>

