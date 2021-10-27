Lykins joins Boone Real Estate

Kentucky is a rural state…right? We’re known for the mining of our mountains, our expansive horse farms, acre after acre of tobacco, hemp, corn, soybeans and wheat, plus a couple million head of beef cattle spread all over our rolling hills. If there is one thing people know about Kentucky, it’s our hundreds of thousands of acres of our vast bluegrass.

Kentucky’s total population comes in at right around 4.4 million residents, placing us smack dab in the middle of the list of US states (plus District of Columbia). We have roughly the same population as a couple other southeastern states, Alabama and Louisiana, that I consider to be pretty rural. We’re also near the middle of the rankings in terms of population density at 110 people per square mile, a far cry from New Jersey’s 1,200 sq/mi.

If I had been asked to offer an opinion on our rurality last week, I would have immediately given a resounding “yes,” Kentucky is certainly a rural state. However, I heard some data at a conference recently about the population and demographic profile of our great state that caused me to reconsider.

Roughly 82 percent of all Americans live in urban/suburban areas…only 1 percent of US residents live a lifestyle similar to the one we enjoy in the Maysville area. I was surprised to learn that Kentucky shares a pretty significant urban/suburban and rural divide. Did you know that nearly one of every five Kentuckians lives in Jefferson County (Louisville)? One-quarter of all Kentuckians reside in either Lexington or Louisville.

Of our 120 counties, 15 of them boast populations north of 60,000 residents. A little over half of our residents reside in those 15 counties…the other 2.15 million of us are spread out over the other 105 counties. The counties comprising the “Golden Triangle” connected by I-64, I-71, and I-75, and dubbed as such because of their tremendous economic development success over the past 30 years, represent the most dense population center in Kentucky. The counties of Fayette, Scott, Jefferson, Kenton, Campbell, and Boone are where 35 percent of our residents live on less than 4 percent of our total land area.

For these folks, Kentucky is certainly not a rural place. Their everyday life is filled with neighborhoods, sidewalks, highways, mass transit, unfamiliar faces, apartment buildings, and heavy traffic. What about the rest of us? We’re used to recognizing most everyone we see at the grocery store and having our schools run by educators who graduated from those same schools a few decades back. Places like Target and Chick-Fil-A are weekend destinations, not stops on the way home.

More than half our counties have a population of less than 20,000 and 20 counties have a population of less than 10,000. Mason County accounts for less than 1/2 percent of the commonwealth’s population. The Ledger Independent’s print circulation reaches about t2 percent of Kentuckians.

Do we live in a rural area? Certainly, and there some challenges associated with that, but also some tremendous blessings. Is Kentucky a rural state? Does it matter? Are Fayette County residents any more “Kentucky” than someone who lives in Bath County? Surely not. The point here is that we consider and try to better understand what, and who, we are, so we can better determine how, and what, to do. Policies and regulations set at the state level almost assuredly will have disparate impact on either the half of us who live in urban areas, or the half who live in the country.

Economic development, workforce investment, and housing strategies most definitely require local flavors. Vanceburg and Bowling Green do not have the same issues, nor do they require similar solutions. Each must be tailored to local needs. A single strategy encompassing both communities where jobs are too few, and communities where workers are too few, certainly will not work.

Solving problems begins with an honest, current-state assessment. We are small, we are rural, we lack amenities, we are off the interstate grid, and we are often overlooked. However, the Golden Triangle is crowded, full, overrun, and lacking in land and workforce. Maybe looking just to the east is the beginning of a solution to those problems. If we strategize, invest, and cooperate fully, big things can happen here. What if in 2050 the Golden Triangle nickname had been long forgotten because we had replaced it with the Golden Diamond?