Lykins joins Boone Real Estate

October 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Business 0
Barbara Boone of Boone Real Estate is announcing Marlene Lykins will be joining the company, having been recently licensed by the Kentucky Real Estate Commission. Lykins is a graduate of Augusta High School, Maysville Community College and Morehead State University with a degree in Business Administration. She is employed at Maysville Community & Technical College. She and her husband, James, reside in Mason County. Marlene will be specializing in residential sales and can be reached at the real estate office, 606-564-3696.

