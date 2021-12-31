Kubota Tractor of the TriState new owner of Riverside

December 31, 2021
Kelly Craddock

Effective Dec. 1, Kubota Tractor of the TriState is the new owner of Riverside Tractor in Augusta.

Under the new ownership of Kelly Craddock, the products that customers have come to know and depend on will remain the same with additional potentials in the future.

Kelly brings 20 years of grassroots experience and successful business decision-making for increased profitability, market share, customer satisfaction and growth. Kelly’s vision continues by serving the local economy with an organization that promotes the industry’s most desirable customer experience through the principles of honesty, integrity and trust.

This new ownership will add a wealth of experience in machine sales and service operations, and a commitment to superior customer service.

“We ensure you that we are going to sustain or exceed the reputation and standing that we have managed to build for over 19 years at Kubota Tractor of the TriState in Florence, by assuring you of the best supreme quality of products and top-notch services,” officials with the company said.

