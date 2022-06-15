Ripley, Ohio is the place to be this Saturday, June 18, 2022. There are many events and all of the events are free.

There is a Day in the Garden with self-guided tours featuring vendors and crafters from 10 a.m-4 p.m. in gardens marked by yard signs,

“Heritage Foods & Herbs” talk & workshop at Rankin House at 11 a.m. and, a Juneteenth Celebration from noon-4 p.m. at Parker Park, 300 N. Front Street, where there will be D.J. music (bring your own chair), free food, and drinks, yard games, and an “Amazing Race” scavenger hunt for you and a team as you race to historic places in Ripley. Awards will be given. There will be fun for the whole family.

The Brown County Genealogical Society will have a table to help you start to find your “roots.” At 3 p.m., at Parker Park the “Jackson 5 Sisters” will sing for your pleasure. Line Dancing will be encouraged for those who want to participate. This is Ripley’s first Juneteenth Celebration sponsored and supported by the John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc., Ripley Heritage, Inc., Beebe Chapel, First Baptist Church and the Brown County Genealogical Society along with others.

Both Parker House and Rankin House will be half price for admission on Saturday, June 18 in honor of the Juneteenth Celebration.