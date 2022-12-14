To honor the incredible community ambassadors that keep Fazoli’s running day to day, the brand is recognizing four associates nationwide as part of the December Dare to Excel program, officials with the restaurant chain said.

Fazoli’s has chosen to highlight Allye Rosselot in Maysville, this month.

Rosselot is a senior in high school and is very involved in extracurriculars, all while being a superstar at Fazoli’s, according to officials with the company. She credits Fazoli’s for providing a flexible schedule that allows her to be involved in school, take care of her younger siblings and prepare for college to become a radiology technician, emergency room nurse or a labor and delivery nurse.