Quilt Show Being Held in Ripley Ohio

August 12, 2021

The Ohio Rural Heritage Quilt Show on Saturday, Aug. 28, will also feature vintage clothes.

It will be held at 19 Main Street, Ripley in the Union Township Library Annex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learning about the Yo-yo quilts has been exciting. They started and were introduced from 1920 to 1940’s. Yo-yos are made of circles of material that were gathered at the edges, and sewn together, with a hole in the center of each yo-yo. Then all the circles, yo-yo’s, are sewn together to create a dimensional effect. These were sewn together by hand, they usually do not have any batting on them and quilting is not required. They were very colorful. Most were used as summer quilts, some as tablecloths and some were made as a banner-type edge. I hope some will be on display at the quilt show.

There will be antique baptismal dresses, often referred to as christening gowns. By the mid-18th-century physicians were discouraging women from binding their babies in swaddling, as it was restricted to their development. In the 19th century after women’s fashions changed so did baby gowns, the baptismal dresses mostly were short with, frilly sleeves. In the 21st century with Prince George’s baptism, long dresses were popular again. Embroidered dresses were popular for both girls and boys. There will be several styles of baptism outfits at the quilt show.

If anyone wants to display gowns, vintage clothes or a quilt contact: Judith Gray 937-392-0245, cell:321-750-4408 or E-mail: [email protected] to submit an item or from more information.

