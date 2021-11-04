MSU Choral Festival takes place Nov. 8 and 9

The annual Morehead State University Choral Festival will return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 61st MSU Choral Festival is held Nov. 8 and 9, with a concert presented each night for the public.

The Morehead State University Choirs will present their concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8., at the First Baptist Church, 123 E. Main Street in Morehead. The show entitled “Come Let’s Rejoice” will feature the MSU Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, Jazz Vocal Ensemble and the Black Gospel Ensemble. The concert is free and open to the public.

Chamber Singers will open the program with “Come, let’s rejoice” by John Amner, “Lully, Lulla, Lullay” by Philip Stopford and “The Coolin” by David Dickau. They will also perform an adaptation of “All-Star” from the opening of the animated film “Shrek” and a Mexican waltz entitled “Tipitin” made famous in the U.S. during the 1950s by the Andrews Sisters.

The Concert Choir’s portion of the concert features two pieces in memory of Elizabeth Anne Creamer (Feb. 1, 2002-Oct. 18. 2021): “Sing Me to Heaven” and Let My Love Be Heard.” Other pieces include the concert closer ‘Forever Music” and “Sogno Di Volare” by Christopher Tin, which is used as the main theme for the video game “Civilization VI.”

MSU’s Jazz Vocal Ensemble will sing arrangements of “Smile,” “Don’t Know Why,” “Alfie” and “Caravan,” and the Black Gospel Ensemble will share “Have Your Way,” “Great God” and “Souled Out.”

At 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 100 high school students from nine different Ohio and Kentucky high schools present a concert in the Adron Doran University Center ballroom. The show is under the direction of Dr. Eph Ehly, one of the most sought-after choral clinicians in America. The concert features pieces sung by the festival choir and solos presented by the high school solo competition winners. Admission to this concert is $3.

Pieces sung by the choir include “Fare Thee Well Love” arranged by James Mulholland, “Bring Him Home” arranged by John Leavitt and “Sanctus” from Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem.” Rousing choral/instrumental arrangements of “Joy to the Word” and “This Little Light of Mine” provide the opening and closing bookends for the concert.

“We are so happy that things have worked out and we are able to enjoy the festival again,” said Dr. Greg Detweiler, professor of music and director of choral studies at MSU. “The festival is very important to recruitment. Most of our voice majors at MSU attended the event as high school students.”

Morehead State University is committed to the safety and health of our faculty, staff, students and guests. We are following CDC guidance and requiring appropriate spacing and masking when indoors.