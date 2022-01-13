MSU closed, activities planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Morehead State University will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Day holiday. Classes will not meet, and administrative offices will be closed.

While the University will be closed Monday, the Student Eagle Diversity Center and the Campus Activities Board will sponsor a day of service and the annual MLK Unity Walk. To participate, meet at Starbucks in the Adron Doran University Center at 12:45 p.m. Volunteers may choose from three projects benefitting the DOVES of Gateway Domestic Violence Center, the Horizon Village residential group living complex, or Saving the Animals of Rowan, a local animal rescue.

At 3 p.m., a program honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place in ADUC Ballroom A, followed by the annual unity walk across campus.

To RSVP for these events, email [email protected]

The University Store will be open on MLK Day to help students prepare for the semester, and the store is also participating in a service project. Shoppers can donate non-perishable food and personal hygiene items at the store to receive a 25% discount on items with the MSU logo (excluding textbooks and electronics.) Donations will go to Eagle Essentials, which helps students in need with basic living necessities. The University Store will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEDC and CAB will sponsor events throughout the week to highlight the work and achievements of the civil rights pioneer. They include:

— Jan. 18 – Film Screening, ADUC Ballroom A, 6:30 p.m.

— Jan. 19 – MLK Jeopardy, Prefontaine Pub, 6 p.m. Put your knowledge to the test by yourself or in a team to win prizes

— Jan. 20 – Art of the Quote event, Prefontaine Pub, 3-5 p.m. The Art of the Quote is a creative way to create an artistic representation of a quote from Dr. King. We encourage you to post a photo of your art piece and tag @CAB_MSU and @EDEC_MSU on Instagram with #ArtofaQuote.

— Jan. 21 – Lunch and Learn, ADUC 329, noon-1 p.m. Students can bring their own lunch and the SEDC will provide drinks and desserts. Come learn interesting new facts about Dr. King.

“It is important for the MSU community to celebrate MLK Day to recognize Dr. King’s legacy and life of service helps to remind us to give back and serve others,” said Jamie Phipps, assistant chief diversity officer for student activities at MSU. “By serving others and advocating for the needs and rights of those who are disadvantaged, it helps us to work towards the fulfillment of Dr. King’s dream and help continue to inspire future generations to uphold those same values.”