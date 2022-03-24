Seniors graduating from Morehead State’s Department of Art and Design will have a chance to showcase their work during the annual senior art show and exhibit.

“Everything Considered: 2022 MSU Art & Design Senior Juried Exhibition” runs from Wednesday, March 30, to Wednesday, April 13. An opening reception will be held Wednesday, March 30, 5-7 p.m. in the Golding-Yang Art Gallery in the Claypool-Young Art Building on MSU’s campus.

The show will feature more than 77 pieces of mixed media art by seniors graduating from the program in May. Gallery Director and Instructor of Art and Design Melissa Yungbluth and Quinn Maher, instructor of ceramics, will serve as jurors for the exhibit.

Yungbluth said the exhibit serves two purposes: to give students experience with a professional gallery venue and show how much they have grown artistically since the sophomore exhibit.

“The majority of them have not exhibited since the sophomore exhibition, “Works in Progress,” where we got a glimpse of where the work was in the program. “Everything Considered” is a response to the sophomore title “Works in Progress” in that as a student matures in the program, they are asked to think about the why’s and how’s of making their work,” Yungbluth said.

The Golding-Yang Gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks are required for entry.

To learn more, email Yungbluth at m[email protected] To explore programs in the Department of Art and Design at MSU, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/art, email [email protected] or call 606-783-2766.