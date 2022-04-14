Morehead State President Dr. Jay Morgan and First Lady Amber Morgan invite the campus and community to enjoy an evening of live music on the MSU campus Thursday, April 14, for the return of the annual President’s Concert on the Lawn.

The concert is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Matthews Outdoor Performance Area by the Adron Doran University Center. It will showcase the talents of the MSU Percussion Ensemble and MSU Steel under the direction of Dr. Ben Cantrell, visiting associate professor of music.

“We are glad that this concert can resume after a hiatus related to the pandemic,” Dr. Morgan said. “It is always good to have opportunities like this to showcase the considerable musical talents of MSU employees and students.”

The event is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to ADUC.

For additional information about the event, email [email protected] or call 606-783-2033.