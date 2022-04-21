For the first time in two years, Morehead State University will treat alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends to a glamorous night of entertainment on campus with the return of MSU’s Annual Spring Gala.

The 2022 Spring Gala, “Back on Broadway,” is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Adron Doran University Center. The evening begins with a reception featuring hors d’oeuvres, wine, cocktails and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a show.

This year’s show features some of the biggest hits from popular Broadway musicals, including “Chicago,” “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Grease,” and “Phantom of the Opera,” among others. It highlights the talents of the faculty, staff and students from the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance. After the show, dessert and dancing will close out the festivities.

The proceeds from this event, which raises nearly $100,000 annually, provide educational opportunities for MSU students.

“After two years of virtual events, we are thrilled to be able to host alumni and friends on campus for the Spring Gala,” said Allison Caudill, assistant director of alumni relations and development. “This annual event has been a tradition on campus for over 25 years and is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talents of our students and raise money to support current and future Eagles. We are grateful to all of the generous supporters that make the event a success.”

Tickets for the MSU Spring Gala are on sale now. To purchase tickets online, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/gala.