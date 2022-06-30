Movement Continuum, Lexington’s original contemporary dance company, will perform at Washington Opera House on July 23, 2022.

Movement Continuum, established in 2011, exists to provide exposure and education opportunities in dance and art to the people in its community. An established 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a fifteen-person roster of dancers performing for its 12th season, Movement Continuum is changing the landscape of dance in the state of Kentucky.

Movement Continuum is bringing its celebrated performance “Curated,” based on internationally known works of art as interpreted through dance and movement. This is Movement Continuum’s first touring performance outside of Lexington, with tour dates in Erlanger, Paducah, Maysville, and Lexington throughout July.

Tickets are $15 for children and students and adults pay $20. You can purchase tickets online at https://mcneky.brownpapertickets.com.

For more information email or call Kate Hadfield-Antonetti, Artistic Director, at [email protected], 270-366-6352.