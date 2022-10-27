MOREHEAD — Morehead State University’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance and MSU OperaWorks host world-class opera singer Alexandra LoBianco for a three-day residency, including a guest recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Duncan Recital Hall in the Baird Music Building. The recital is free and open to the public.

LoBianco has established herself as a dramatic soprano of unequaled versatility, musicality, and consistency. An American dramatic soprano, she made her debut with the Metropolitan Opera in the 2019-20 season as Marianne Leitmetzerin in “Die Rosenkavalier.” She earned rave reviews from the Seattle Times after she “gave an impassioned performance” as the title role in “Aida” at Seattle Opera. An international presence, she recently stepped in for an ailing colleague as Leonore in “Fidelio” for her debut with the Wiener Staatsoper while under contract for the title role in “Turandot.” Subsequent appearances with the Wiener Staatsoper have included performances as Helmwige in “Die Walküre,” as well as the cover of “Brünnhilde” while on tour in Japan.

In 2021, she joined Seattle Opera for two filmed productions, first as Santuzza in “Cavalleria Rusticana” and then as the title role in “Tosca.” In the 2021-22 season, LoBianco debuted the role of Brünnhilde in a concert performance with the Seattle Opera, the title role in “Tosca” with the Portland Opera and sang the “Overseer and Confidante” in “Elektra” at the Metropolitan Opera.

The Buckner and Sally S. Hinkle Endowment for the Humanities is sponsoring LoBianco in a three-day residency at MSU. At 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1-2, she will conduct vocal masterclasses for MSU voice majors and guests in the Duncan Recital Hall in the Baird Music Building. These masterclasses are also free and open to the public.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Duncan Recital Hall. It will present some of the most beautiful and exciting music in the world of opera and art song. A perspective in storytelling, it will include two of Franz Schubert’s earliest and most dramatic pieces, “Gretchen am Spinnrade” and “Der Erlkönig,” followed by Elisabeth’s electrifying aria “Dich teure Halle” from Wagner’s “Tannhaüser,” two songs by the French composer Henri Duparc and the beautiful “Depuis le jour” from Charpentier’s “opera “Louise.” Songs by American composers Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber and Sam Gendel will follow. The recital will conclude poignant aria “Ain’t it a pretty night,” from Carlisle Floyd’s opera set in the American Smoky Mountains “Susannah.”