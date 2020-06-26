In other words: Thinking about euphemisms

Even as a child I was familiar with Montezuma’s Revenge, one of the more often heard euphemisms. Technically, a euphemism is “a polite expression used in place of words or phrases that might otherwise be considered harsh or unpleasant.” Huh – maybe I am doing it wrong.
With Covid-19 playing havoc on our education system for the past four months, I have decided it is my civic duty to help keep your brains sharp by offering a quick cerebral exercise. Okay, folks, time for a Good Bad Words quiz, which is a euphemism for euphemisms. Best of luck!
Of the following three phrases, which would you be more apt to use: Go to the Bathroom, Visit the Powder Room, or Punish the Thunder Bucket?
When a woman is “with child,” does she have a Bun in the Oven? Is she Preggers? Or, perhaps, Eating for Two?
There are so many euphemisms for Death that it would take years trying to say them all. How many of these are you familiar with – Passed Away, Dearly Departed…the list goes on and on. Did your Uncle John Bite the Big One? Buy the Farm? Bite the Dust? Croak? Kick the Bucket? You decide.
Breaking Wind, Crop Dusting, and the infamous Dutch Oven are euphemisms for a bodily function I am loathe to mention. Figure that one out for yourself.
Surprising no one, some of the more clever euphemisms emanate from digestive distress. Take the reversal of peristaltic motion (i.e. vomiting) as an example. Blowing Chunks, the Technicolor Yawn and Chow Shower are just a few.
I could do an entire column on the amusing ways we describe losing one’s lunch. A short list would include Acid Chowder, Bile Geyser, Blow Chunks, Blowing Groceries, Delivering Street Pizza, Disembarking Dinner, Doing the Hokey Croaky, Downloading Dinner, Esophageal Eruption, Evacuate all You Ate, Gastro Geyser, Goulash gush, Gut Soup, Parking your Groceries, Reviewing your Lunch, Review the Menu, Round-Trip Meal Ticket…when it comes to describing the emptying of our stomachs, the sky’s the limit!
Have you ever heard a Zebra referred to as a Barcode Pony? Hats called Head Shoes? Earth Sauce invoked instead of Lava? Do you use a Kind Fork or a Spoon? Genuine Imitation Leather sounds a lot better than vinyl, doesn’t it?
I recently read this online and wondered if it counts: “I am not anxious. I am just extremely well educated about all the things that can go catastrophically wrong.”
In the spirit of full disclosure, I must confess to committing a Terminological Inexactitude – I told a lie. To be honest, I just laugh when I hear the phrase “Punish the Thunder Bucket,” and wrapped this entire column around those four stupid words. I’m giggling like an idiot even as I write this.
It never fails to amaze me how humans twist, mold and stretch words to their most amazing and bizarre extremes. If you don’t share my passion for discovering new descriptions for old words and phrases, I apologize. But, if you chuckled reading at least one of these euphemisms, you’re welcome.