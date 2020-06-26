Rankin: A not-so-unfamiliar name

From the Reverend John Rankin property, one can gain an impressive view of Kentucky and of the Ohio River.
Marjorie Appelman
A symbolic whale-oil lamp sits in the front, Kentucky-facing window of the Reverend John Rankin House.
Marjorie Appelman
While the woodworking is original in the Reverend John Rankin House, most of the furnishings are reproductions or carefully-selected period pieces.
Marjorie Appelman
The stairs shown leading up to the Reverend John Rankin House in Ripley, Ohio, are only a portion of those leading up from the direction of the Ohio River.
Marjorie Appelman
Lavender planted in the herb garden at the Reverend John Rankin House in Ripley, Ohio, attracts several bees.
Marjorie Appelman
“Whole families, parents and children were sheltered under my roof on their way to Canada. There was a band of benevolent young men who attended to all such cases and were ever ready to spend a night in (sic) behalf of fugitive slaves.” – Reverend John Rankin, from his autobiography, Life of Rev. John Rankin, Written by himself in his 80th year (ca 1872)
Maybe we don’t know all there is to know about this Presbyterian minister who played an integral role on the Underground Railroad, but the Rankin name is certainly not unfamiliar to many of us in this area.
From the Kentucky side of the Ohio River, we point with recognition to the small burnt-red brick house at the top of the steep hill in Ripley, Ohio. In the front window, a burning candle would signal to slaves in Kentucky it was safe for them to cross the river to freedom.
Because of the Fugitive Slave Law allowing owners to reclaim fugitive slaves, though, the Rankin family also provided food, a change of clothing and assistance with reaching the next stop, often Red Oak, on the journey to freedom.
Built in the early 1800s and opened to the public in 1948, the Rankin House has held the distinction of being a National Historic Landmark since 1997. A complete restoration in 2014 allowed for the addition of modern conveniences, such as electricity and air. But, too, original wall-paper stenciling was uncovered and subsequently professionally replicated.
The four rooms downstairs include the parlor, the kitchen and two bedrooms. Among these walls, the minister and Jean, his brave wife, lived with their 13 children and fulfilled their noble calling. Among these walls, by Reverend Rankin’s count, 2,000 slaves found a safe haven.
While original Rankin possessions have been removed to other museums, the house is thoughtfully furnished with period pieces and reproductions. The two rooms upstairs, which we were unable to see on our tour, served as bedrooms for the children, according to our knowledgeable guide, Cindy.
And while pointing out the details relevant to the house, Cindy repeatedly emphasized the efforts of the Rankin family to risk their lives while playing a vital role in the abolitionist movement.
Outside, a healthy herb garden of rosemary, lavender, thyme and other plants entertain butterflies and bees. And benches are positioned around the property so that visitors can sit under the shade and appreciate the spectacular view while pondering the significance of the setting.
A gift shop, a classroom and restrooms are available at the on-site visitor’s center. Worth noting, too, are a few picnic tables both under the shade and in the sun. We took a bite to eat for lunch and ate it prior to our tour.
The Rankin House is located at 6152 Rankin Hill Road in Ripley. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only five people are allowed per guided tour. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. now through October. For information, call 937-392-1627.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])