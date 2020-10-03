Nature devolves yet God is supernatural

“but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Isaiah 40:31
“He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” Mark 16:15
Human nature, society, sin nature, all these things have a way of draining the human mind, body, and soul, leaving our opinion of things looking dull, lackluster, and bleak. The word meaning “fatigued by overwork” is jaded. Jaded also means “dull, apathetic, or cynical by experience or by having or seeing too much of something.” The laws of nature show that over time things devolve. Bodies get older and worn out. Moods decline over the course of a day. Food spoils. Things rot. It’s just nature. Thankfully we serve a supernatural God who doesn’t adhere to the laws of nature and can turn anything on its head.
When our natural eyes and mind tell us, there is no way, God tells us, “I am making a way!” Our God heals when nature says it’s incurable. God resolves when relationships say it can’t be mended. God directs when we see obstacles. God pardons where sin has separated. God loves when we are unlovable.
How many of us have become jaded by the things we’ve seen? Many, probably; if not all of us, to some degree. This world is draining, dark, and daunting. We would lose our humanity if the things we are seeing didn’t jade us. Meaning, we be more like animals, if what we saw happening no longer hurt us, angered us, or burdened us. Becoming jaded can actually be a healthy reminder of our humanity. Becoming jaded can be likened to an internal beeper alerting us that we need an alignment with the only doctor who can truly turn us back to a childlike faith.
God’s Word tells us that we will become tired and weary from running this race we’re running, but His Word promises new life, restoration, grace, peace, and new strength. The Bible says, you will become tired, but it’s not okay to stay there. The Bible promises a way back to a spirit on fire.
If you’ve found yourself jaded to the point where you have lost hope, joy, energy, and enthusiasm for spreading the Gospel far and wide, ask God to reawaken you, to restore you, and to restart your heart of flesh(because our hearts are no longer hearts of stone).
Our lives are the lights that are meant to pierce through the darkness. If we don’t shine it from the hilltops, who will? Our God is mighty and miraculous. His works in our lives are the testament of His faithfulness. Our lives salted by His Word are the vessels that He desires to use to reach a broken and lost world. Our lives have the potential to anchor lost souls to the only saving grace this world will ever know, Jesus Christ.
Cling to God all His children, and let Him encourage, refresh, and embolden you for His work- the only work with eternal rewards. How amazing is His grace that He sent Jesus to make a way to eternal unity with God. And, how wonderful still, that He has called each of us to engage in eternal work. There are people out there depending on our submission to His will to bring them into fellowship with Christ. Lord let us forever be mindful of our calling to serve you and spread your good news of redemption.
“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.” Ezekiel 36:26
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.