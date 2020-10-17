Voting — time to put up or shut up

I voted this week. The process was, as always, quick, easy, and quite satisfying. With all of the scaremongering from both campaigns regarding the validity of our votes (however it turns out), it was heartening to see our wonderful Poll Workers volunteering their valuable time to afford us the greatest privilege of being an American: the chance to help choose the next leader of the free world.
As I usually do when I go to the polls, I voted split ticket. Contrary to popular opinion, I am not a Conservative nut job who puts party before principles. Conversely, I am not a left-wing loon who puts party before principles. I’m just an American exercising the right to voice my choice as to which direction I’d like to see our country go.
I’m awestruck when I think of the sacrifices that so many people have made to ensure our freedom of choice. From the Armed Forces to civil servants to yes, even politicians, some have given some, and some have given all on our behalf.
Yet, it seems so many of us take it for granted. I read this week that we, as in the United States of America, have the lowest voter turnout among developed countries. That’s not only sad, it’s also scary. Especially considering the division America is going through these days. It would personally make me feel better if more people took a seat at the table to decide who our leader should be.
I have never understood the maxim, “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain.” As U.S. citizens, our participation, or lack thereof, in the political process is our choice. After all, what if someone has a “pox on all houses” philosophy? Should they go to the polls, hold their nose and vote for the lesser of two evils? Is it moral cowardice to avoid making the hard decisions? Or is it a person’s way of expressing their displeasure through withholding their vote from any challenger?
Questions such as these are above my capacity, or right, to judge. As in the voting booth, each person makes their own decisions. I just regret that, when it comes to selecting the people who will guide a lot of the issues that affect our lives, some would choose to sit by and let others more zealous than they make decisions that impact their day to day.
It’s like giving someone a credit card and letting them select your daily wardrobe. Sure, that would make morning dressing easier. But bell bottom pants, puffy shirt and an eye-patch might not be the attire you desire.
In the end, one candidate will win and the other will lose. Regardless, the United States of America, our Kentucky representatives and City Commission will work on behalf of the electorate to do what they promised during their campaign. Sure, it sounds corny when I say it out loud. Yet it is the bedrock upon which we have lived our lives for over two centuries.
You have so many chances to vote. Please do so. Because we are all in this together.