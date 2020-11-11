Phase II of bridge stablization underway

Phase two of the Grange City Covered Bridge stabilization in Fleming County is currently underway, officials said.

In late May, high water from heavy rains caused Fox Creek to overflow its banks, damaging the historic 1860s covered bridge, which spans the creek adjacent to Kentucky 111 just north of Grange City.

At the time, state officials, including Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, and rescue specialists assessed the bridge as engineers began planning both short-term and more substantial stabilization of the bridge.

Under the direction of covered bridge preservation and restoration experts Arnold M. Graton Associates of New Hampshire, crews and crane operators maneuvered a supporting steel beam under the bridge end and tied it off to an anchor, preventing the bridge from slipping further.

Last week, Graton began the task of placing a kind of steel exoskeleton around the bridge, according to KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair. The beams will be placed parallel to the bridge on each side and other steel beams will be attached to connect those beams beneath the bridge, building a kind of cradle for the structure, he said. The bridge will be inched along to an upright position, Blair said.

Graton has been instrumental in the preservation and/or restoration of some of the other historic covered bridges in the commonwealth, including the Goddard Covered Bridge.

The Buffalo Trace Covered Wooden Bridge Authority is in charge of the restoration project at Grange City, Blair explained. Funding for the stablization project was secured by KYTC, which will reimburse the BTCWBA for the work. Other entities are also involved including Kentucky Department of Parks and Buffalo Trace Area Development District.

“It was a group effort to get the project moving,” Blair said.

The stabilization project has a $300,000 price tag, Blair said, with much of the expense coming from the steel beams.

Blair said funding to restore the bridge has not yet been secured.

The bridge, located in the Grange City community south of Hillsboro, is an 86-foot-long Burr truss design built between 1865 and 1870. The bridge was closed to traffic in 1968, and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

It’s one of about a dozen covered bridges still standing in the state, and one of three in Fleming County – known to tourists as “The Covered Bridge Capital of Kentucky.”

