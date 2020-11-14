I’m in a good mood and don’t know what to do

November 14, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

Humph. I can’t think of anything about which to be indignant this week. Which leaves me with little to nothing to rail against.

So, what am I to do – complain about the weather? I can’t. It has been almost perfect for the past couple of weeks, with Spring-like temperatures under almost cloudless skies.

I could grouse about the cost of living nowadays, but gas prices are at unimaginable lows and everything else seems to be, on balance, reasonably priced. There are some item limits on stuff like toilet paper, but that is just to keep people from hoarding, which is hardly an inconvenience.

Maybe I can complain about “kids these days.” Nope. Our young people have handled the new normal of living in the age of Covid-19 with flexibility and compassion, as well as finding new and innovative ways to assist people in our community.

Usually I can find something on television to infuriate me. Just not now. The election is over, and plans are being made for the transition of administrations – something to celebrate as a free society. And no reason to hyperventilate.

My Bride always prepares delicious meals for me, so I cannot gripe about how my food tastes. I am eating healthier, so I am not able to grump about junk food. Our critters are happy and healthy, so that is something for which to be thankful.

How many people can say they use everything they learned in college during the performance of their job? I can, and I love it. Four decades worth.

No complaints about being cooped up because of the Rona. As I have said as recently as yesterday, the outdoors is not our friend. The only difference between now and pre-Covid is the mask.

I guess I could jump on some sports team’s bandwagon to moan about how they are doing, or grump about their rivals. The only problem is that I have less interest in athletics than I do physical fitness.

The state of the film industry could invoke ire. Until you consider the lengths studios have gone to release movies during a time of quarantined cinema shutdowns. From straight to streaming to a screen release/video on demand hybrid, it shows that everyone is thinking outside the box to keep their businesses alive during the New Normal.

Oh, and the joy of living in a town which I contend is the Center of the Universe. How great is that?

What does that leave me to gripe about? The stock market, possibly. But the Dow’s upswings and downturns have had me in a bi-polar frenzy.

Perhaps I could complain about not having anything to complain about. That might be a rich vein to tap.

Looking back at 2020, I guess it could have been a lot worse. I cannot tell how because it has been a total dumpster fire. Even so, maybe this can be my Thanksgiving list. I just hope this feeling of peace doesn’t last too long. After all, what would that leave me to write?

