Wasteland, wilderness, waters

“Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him!” Psalm 34:8
“It is good to give thanks to the Lord, to sing praises to your name, O Most High; to declare your steadfast love in the morning, and your faithfulness by night.” Psalm 92:1-2
“I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart; I will recount all of your wonderful deeds. I will be glad and exult in you; I will sing praise to your name, O Most High. ”Psalm 9:1-2
Remember His deeds through the wasteland, wilderness, and waters
“There is always, always, always something to be thankful for”, I am not sure who wrote this quote, but for any of us with a Bible, the source of truth, we know this is true. We can all, probably, agree that 2020 has been a year for the history books, and not in a great way. Trial after frustration after scare after disappointment has seemed to permeate our daily lives this year. Our earthly lives have seen hardship, but our eternal home can never be shaken, thus we always have reason to be thankful, despite what our eyes may see.
Several weeks back, I wrote a devotional expressing how God-fearing men and women of the Bible had to deal with feelings of depression. I outlined that it is not inherently sinful to feel those feelings but reveling in the depression which can envelop can become sinful. Acknowledging those negative emotions prompted by living in a sin-tarnished world is natural, but overcoming those feelings with gratitude, thanksgiving, and faith is supernatural and only possible with the help of our great Deliverer.
Why is it that so many times the Bible says REMEMBER what God has done on our behalf? Because we are so quick to forget His deeds! Like the Israelites, we tend to recount information only immediately prior to or looming ahead of our immediate reality, but the Bible says remember ALL the things God has done on our behalf. Think back to years ago and recall His deliverance. Remember a month ago how He moved. Just last week He did something for us. And He is never going to stop moving on our behalf because His love endures forever!
Keeping written records of God’s work in our own lives and our families’ is the easiest way to see His activity, but not everyone likes to write, understandable. Talking about God-activity in our lives is another great option, as recounting oral histories is among the oldest of traditions. This takes intentionality and practice, though. Remember how God has shown up for us not only fills us with gratitude, awe, and love, but it strengthens our faith in His promises His character, and His deeds, and it helps us hold tighter to Him, no matter what we shall face in the future.
Reading the Bible and seeing how God broke through, delivered, redeemed, forgave, and loved in the countless battles, hardships, death sentences, and hopeless scenarios, we are filled with hope, faith, and conviction that God will be faithful to do the same for us. No matter the wasteland, wilderness, or waters that seem to block our path, God is faithful to make a way. Not only will He make a way, but He will lead us gently, His hand in ours and deliver us to the promised land that can never be shaken. His eyes are on the righteous, and we are counted righteous because of the blessed, pure blood of Jesus which was spilled on our behalf. How GREAT are His many deeds for each and every one of us. Praise His mighty name!
“Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire.”
“Only fear the Lord and serve Him faithfully with all your heart. For consider what great things He has done for you.” 1 Samuel 12:24
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.