“I applied my heart to what I observed and learned a lesson from what I saw:” Proverbs 24:32

In the 13 years that my husband and I have been hunting together, without fail, while we trudge through the fields, my husband will turn around and whisper, “Pick up your feet when you walk.” After all this time I still need his expertise and guidance although I’ve been hunting awhile.

On the first day of gun season, I followed my husband through the snowy field heading for our spot, and I smiled into the stinging, snowy air thinking: he won’t have to tell me to pick up my feet this time, the wind is so loud already. You can imagine my surprise when he turned around looking at my boots and whispered, “Pick up your feet when you walk.” I chuckled an indignant little laugh as I wondered why my heavy steps were any more of a problem than his continued whispered conversation.

He whispered on about the difference between the heavy rubber heals of my boots verses his, and I listened. I picked up my feet. I followed in his tracks. I watched the snow swirl. I ignored the pain blooming across my back, hip, and leg (those boots really are very heavy and too big for me). I looked for spiritual application and forgot the hardships as I considered the bigger lesson unfolding before me.

Like my husband lovingly guiding me and telling me how to hunt more successfully, God lovingly guides His flock, His children, and tells them how to live pleasing to Him, how to live more successfully. God never tires from telling us how to step, where to step, and when to step. We might become self-assured thinking we know how to go about this life alone, but God is faithful to call us back to the right path. Because of pride or frustration or pain we might become indignant at His instruction, but that’s the incorrect attitude. We follow Him because He knows best, like I follow my husband’s lead because he is a tried and true hunter with much success to back up his methods. God’s mercy, faithfulness, deliverance, and redemption is definitely tried and true.

You know how old sayings have a tendency to return to your mind bringing another level of reason or clarity to a situation? I love when that happens. “Stop dragging your feet.” It means the same as, “Pick up your feet when you walk.” I can remember my stepdad saying it was obnoxious it to hear tween girls scuddling around the store or house in big, bulky boots. He didn’t care for the swishing sound that accompanied the lazy gait.

I wondered if God would feel the same. He gives clear instruction, sent Jesus as a model and whispers to us faithfully, but He doesn’t feel the same way we do. Surely His expectation is for us to take sure, deliberate steps where we aren’t scuddling or trudging around, but He knows us better than we know ourselves. He is faithful to guide, to call, to remind us how to walk in His way.

What area could God be telling us to “pick up your feet when you walk”?

“The one who says he abides in Him ought himself to walk in the same manner as He walked.” 1 John 2:6

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.

