A break from the News of the World

December 31, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

Admittedly, the headline for this week’s linguistic mishmash was a cheesy attempt to shoehorn a tiresome column in with a contemporary movie. But, as you have seen over the years, I am not above using such tactics to lure you in. So, let’s rip the band-aid off this thing!

An upcoming movie for 2021 (provided it doesn’t get Covid delayed) is the Tom Hanks vehicle “News of the World.” The setting is post-Civil War, where Hanks’ character goes from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller.

In that spirit, let’s avoid the smarmy, the lurid, and the abhorrent stories of the mainstream and instead take a gander at the headlines which otherwise would get top billing above the fold.

Without ado, let us check in on the news from people not obsessed with Covid-19:

“A Great Dane named Enzo that looks like Batman. Top 10 Upcoming movies that might suck in 2021. Seals are making ‘Star Wars’ noises at each other underwater, and we have no idea why. Mysterious radio signal from a nearby star leads scientists to investigate alien life.”

Honestly, with delicious headlines such as these, why would anyone want to read about politics? In that frame of mind, let’s push on:

“These pictures show exactly what those annoying spots on your skin might actually be. Celebrities who look like they should be related. The Milky Way may be full of dead aliens, study suggests. Why some angry octopuses punch fish.”

As amusing as these headlines are, therein lies some interesting facts you might otherwise have missed. Did you know the longest music video as of this moment checks in at a mind-numbing 4,264 hours? The song is “Level of Concern” by Twenty-One Pilots.

Can you imagine binge watching that many days of the same music video? But that is a discussion for another day. Let us get back to the headlines.

“Why do humans get so many sinus infections? NFL player’s wife is furious over his Pro Bowl snub. The internet just noticed that Brad Pitt keeps morphing into his girlfriends. Missippi’s [sic] literacy program shows improvement. Missing woman unwittingly joins search party looking for herself.”

All of these headlines are instant classics. But personally, the Vincent Musetto New York Post headline “Headless Body in Topless Bar” remains my all time favorite. Ready for some more? Read on…

“Mugged by a parrot. Diana was still alive hours before she died. County to pay $250,000 to advertise lack of funds. For Christmas, my true love gave to me hand sanitizer, because it’s 2020. For rats that coat themselves in poison, these rodents are surprisingly cuddly.”

Here is one last batch to tide you over until the next time: “120-year-old chocolate found in Australian poet’s papers. Kentucky man goes viral for clearing snowy driveway with flamethrower. Statistics show that teen pregnancy drops off significantly after age 25. Bugs flying around with wings are flying bugs.”

Whew! That was fun. I always have a good time with people’s clever wordplay. Until next time, just remember: tomorrow is the end of 2020. Give it the send-off it deserves.

Trending Recipes