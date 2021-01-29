Foods I have known and loved

Our fair city has always been a savory stop for delicious, tasty treats. From Magee’s World Famous (literally) Transparent Tarts to DeSha’s Fudge Brownie Fix, Maysville has been a haven for the hungry. A respite for the ravenous and rapacious. A Munchies Mecca if you will.
But for every restaurant we currently enjoy in these here parts, there is one that did not survive the ravages of time. I would like to take a moment to reflect on some of the diners that are no longer with us. It goes without saying the list is not comprehensive; rather, it is reflective of restaurants that have passed in my lifetime.
Like Kentucky Fried Chicken. Or, as some people knew it, Chicken Villa. On the corner of Lexington Street and Forest Avenue. It was pretty darn tasty. I mean, how can you go wrong with the Colonel?
Or Burger Queen. On U.S. 68 at the current site of DeSha’s, The Queen was King of the chocolate milk shakes. Bar none. Creamy, frosty, chocolaty goodness.
Does anyone remember the restaurant in K-Mart? Turn right as you entered the store and there it was: The Food Emporium. Great burgers and chili dogs, and passable French fries. Definitely worth a try.
Another department store which housed an eatery was G.C. Murphy’s in Central Center Shopping Center (now known as Bluegrass Center). Great grilled cheese and good fountain sodas.
Porter Morgan’s, or popularly known as “Eats,” was located on West 2nd Street in the building that now houses EAT Gallery. My family went there every Saturday night for delicious comfort food. Morgan’s roast beef and gravy with a side of mashed potatoes really hit the spot.
There are countless more. Vance’s Drug Store at the corner of West 2nd Street and Stanley Reed Court – Famous for the Woody Burger. Malone’s Restaurant on Forest Avenue across from the present location of Haney’s Hardware. Jim’s Donut Shop, between Maysville High School and the Event Center downtown, had donuts that would make Krispy Kreme pale in comparison. The Little Chef, located across from KY Liquor and before you hit the Stockyards on 2nd Street as you drove into downtown.
White Light. Having gained mythic status for anyone who had the privilege, the restaurant on the corner of 3rd Street and Limestone was the home of the best sliders created by the hands of man. Add a thick chocolate milkshake and you had yourself a meal. The walk-up window at White Light created the blockbuster waiting line before the cinema made it cool.
The Union Café, on the corner of Union Street and Forest Avenue had sliders that were reminiscent of White Light in their flavor. Another East End favorite was Polly’s, also renowned for their annual Thanksgiving feast.
Broderick’s Tavern. In Old Washington, the Tavern featured timeless food in a timeless building in a timeless town. Then there was the Hot Brown at Marshall Key’s Tavern in Washington. Kentucky’s signature dish was made by a guy name Dave, who hailed from Arizona. Yet few native-born Kentuckians could match the flavor of Dave’s take on a Commonwealth favorite.
Finally, I want to mention the Bear’s Den. Long after it was a Dairy Queen and a blue jeans outlet, the structure across from Clyde’s Super Valu on Forest Avenue was an arcade. Taking advantage of the birth of the Digital Age, the Den featured video games like Gorf (look it up) and jukebox music (Foreigner and Pat Benatar, to name a couple). Then there was owner Arnold Hamm’s grill.
The go-to dish on the menu was the chili dog. To call it comfort food did not do it justice. It was heaven on a plate. At the time, WFTM went off the air at 11pm, so my friend Mike and I would head straight to the Bear’s Den. Most of my paycheck from WFTM went into those chili dogs, and it was worth every penny.
I am sure I have left many eateries off the list. If you are like me, my memories revolve around music and food. I hope these blasts from the past give you a fond pang of the heart…and the belly.