The Case of the Repetitive Redundancy

I recently walked in on my Bride as she was watching “Good Witch” on the Hallmark Channel. Unexpectedly, I became absorbed in the story, much like the way I came around to enjoy “Downton Abbey.” But a tour through my own personal television hell is not what I wanted to share. This tale starts with a restaurant.
One of the set pieces in “Good Witch” is an eatery named “Bistro Café.” Bistro. Café. A bistro is a small restaurant. A Café is a small eating and drinking establishment. So, the folks on “Good Witch’ patronize a place called “Restaurant Restaurant.”
I try to avoid being repetitively redundant when I can. Examples include “small in size,” “basic fundamentals,” “past history” and “smiled happily.”
There is no such thing as an “actual fact.” Either it is or it isn’t a fact. Just as you do not have “minor breakthroughs,” there are no “major breakthroughs.” A breakthrough is a breakthrough. No need for a modifier.
Instead of wasting time repeating ourselves, let us move on to the ninja of clever phrasing, the Tom Swifty. This form of punny wordplay is upon you and then poof! It’s gone.
Let’s take some Tom Swiftys for a test spin. “I’m no good at playing darts,” Tom said aimlessly. “I like hockey,” Tom said puckishly. “Let’s get married,” Tom said engagingly. “I forgot what I was supposed to buy,” Tom said listlessly.
The use of the adverb to make the sentence a pun is, at least to me, funny. Add those to the Shaggy Dog stories and Clerihews we’ve discussed in the past.
One form of wordplay we haven’t discussed is the double entendre, a word, phrase, or statement that has a double meaning.
Here is a sample from the immortal Mae West: “Marriage is a fine institution, but I’m not ready for an institution.” Other groaners include “New obesity study looks for larger test group,” and “Criminals get nine months in violin case.”
Then, there are simple cases of wordplay. “A backward poet writes inverse.” “A man’s home is his castle, in a manor of speaking.” “A hangover is the wrath of grapes.” “The man who fell into an upholstery machine is fully recovered.”
Have we ever talked about the annual Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest? It is named for writer Edward George Bulwer-Lytton, author of “The Last Days of Pompeii.”
But it was the opening line to his novel “Paul Clifford,” beginning with “It was a dark and stormy night” that inspired the English Department at San Jose State University to sponsor the contest, challenging people to compose opening sentences to the worst of all possible novels.
One of the winning submissions went like this: “The first thing I noticed about the detective’s office was how much it reminded me of the baggage claim at a nearby airport: the carpet was half a century out of date, it reeked of cigarettes and cheap booze, and I was moderately certain that my case had been lost.”
These are just a few examples of why I love words. From the profound to the ridiculous to the sublime, words can convey anything. Like math without all the hard calculations. Or engineering without all of the thinking stuff. You get it. I know you do.