Super Bowl: No roar when they score

February 03, 2021
Winter nights can often mean restless nights.
When I woke up a few evenings ago and couldn’t fall asleep my mind must have spun in a thousand different directions. Sick of television, yet too tired to read or restless to sit, I found myself pacing around the house. The shuffle of my house shoes against the hardwood floor reminded me of my grandmother who would often partake in this same evening habit. Stirring around the house for hours, with nothing but the nightlight from the bathroom on, pacing til inclined to finally attempt sleep again.
Nan-Nan, had a large window just above her kitchen sink. At least two dozen times a day she would go to the window and gaze with a vigor and hunger for something exciting to happen. A habit I’ve also found myself yet again following.
I can’t help but think of how much my grandmother, if still living, would have detested being cooped up at home for the last year. Nan-Nan would have had a “cat with a crocheted tail” as she would say, coming up with something to occupy her time and fill her days. But she would have found something. And what’s more she would have figured out a way to stimulate her mind and make it fun at the same time, whether she were alone or with others.
These times seem more uncertain every day. And, I have found myself clinging to what tastes real and gives us hope. There is always something that gives us each a feeling of bliss while occupying our thoughts in a positive direction.
The echoes of my house looming down the cold hallway of my grandmother’s old home left me no other choice. Cooking is my comfort. And cookies, well, they are my comfort food. Baking in the middle of the night gave me that bite of hope and helped me find my own much-needed bliss.
Never underestimate the power of a cookie. If you look at every culture across the globe, cookies are somehow incorporated into their menus, diets, and simple treats. Somehow not only do all walks of life love these little delights, but all ages desire them.
The charm of a cookie can’t be disputed. The simplest of sweets, cookies were the first experiment of kitchen magic for most of us as children and continue to hold a special spot among our taste buds. Cookies are a portable expression of love and memories we each share. An essential part of our childhood, cookies are one of the nicer parts of life for any age. These portable treats can be wrapped in a napkin, stacked in a box, or zipped up for later. They are a reminder to smile that can make a stressful moment feel a little more grounded.
Valentine’s Day has practically arrived. Why not make it a day or month of sugary delight during the chilly February month. Go ahead, you deserve it. Well probably you do. At least that’s what I’m telling myself. I’ve never been the kind of girl who waits for someone to give me chocolates on this famously sweet day, and neither should you. Today I have included one of my favorite nontraditional cookie recipes, white chocolate and pretzel. It’s not the norm, yet it’s such familiar ingredients it is easy to follow and comforting to the last bite.
Most cookies are simple mixtures of butter, flour, sugar, and a few additional flavorings. Let’s be realistic though, just because you have the recipe, doesn’t mean you are bringing the magic.
Despite insane variety of form and flavor, a few simple baking tips can really change your cookie game. A great place to start making better cookies is reminding yourself of them.
Simple tips for better cookies:
Temperature: A common mistake among cooks, is thinking it’s ok to use items right out of the fridge or leaving ingredients out too long. All ingredients should be room temperature unless the recipe tells you otherwise. Cookies that spread too much during baking often have butter that was too soft when added or they were placed on a baking sheet that was too hot.
Baking sheets: Some folks say parchment paper is optional, I completely disagree. Don’t believe me, make two batches of cookies, one with parchment paper and one without. The cookies bake more evenly and come off the pan cleaner. I prefer this to pan spray any day.
Storing: Make sure the cookies have fully cooled. If you have different flavors, make sure they are separated to avoid combining flavors. You’ve worked so hard, don’t ruin it in the end.
Packaging: Cookies can be packaged on plates, tied up with ribbon or tucked into special tin boxes. Slip a cookie in the mail to a friend by wrapping it in bubble wrap or filling spaces around it with packing material. But make sure you mail them first class, to avoid them aging at the post office.
Still having a few problems? Here are a few tips for the top three most common problems.
My cookies are sticking to the pan when I attempt to remove them.
Solution: The cookies have not baked long enough, or were maybe left too long on the baking pan. Don’t be afraid to bake a little longer but utilize a cooling rack.
The cookies fell apart when I removed them from the pan.
Solution: Don’t be so quick to remove them.
The cookies were burned on the bottom or did not bake evenly.
Solution: Be sure and rotate the pan or pans while baking. Make sure the cookies are not too thin when placing dough on the pan. Also, double-check to make sure your oven isn’t too hot for your baking.
Good luck and enjoy!
White Chocolate & Pretzel Cookie
Feel free to take liberties with adding additional parts to the cookie. I also love cranberries & caramel. I just put a little less pretzel and white chocolate chips. Dark chocolate chips or nuts are also great.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, room temperature
1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp sugar
1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp brown sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 egg
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 1/2 cups flour
3/4 cup pretzels, broken into chunks
1 cup white chocolate chips
Using a stand mixer, cream butter with sugars. Add vanilla & egg. Incorporate & scrape bowl.
Combine salt, baking soda, & flour. Gradually add to the wet mixture. Mix until combined.
Fold in broken pretzels & white chocolate chips with a spatula.
Spoon onto a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Bake for 11-12 minutes.
The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).