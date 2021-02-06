Super Bowl: No roar when they score

February 6, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

It’s called the No Fun League for a reason. Since the ban on End Zone Dances, the NFL seems to have made it their mission to strip any enjoyment out of what is supposed to be an athletic entertainment event.

At least fans can celebrate Super Bowl Sunday in the comfort of their homes, screaming in elation or frustration at how the game is going. But wait!

The Grim Reaper of Joy has come barreling in, determined to siphon any residual happiness there is for Super Bowl Sunday. But, unlike the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, this one wears a mask. The mask of the Center for Disease Control.

Taking their cue from the Grinch, Burgermeister Meisterberger and anyone else who wants to suck the fun out of life, the CDC is advising revelers at the umpteen million Super Bowl parties Sunday to refrain from expressions of joy like shouting, cheering, or yelling for your favorite team. The medical group recommends replacements like stomping, clapping, or using handheld noisemakers.

The handwringing comes from the worry that excessive screaming, cheering, or other expressions of happiness could result in projectile sprays of germs, including COVID-19.

Oh, and while they’re at it, the CDC gently requests you limit your alcohol intake, since it lowers inhibitions and makes you more prone to COVIDly Incorrect behavior.

It’s bad enough whooping and hollering are forbidden at other functions, like the opera or ballet. I mean, it took John Daly’s pro golf presence to shoehorn “You the Man!” screams between the polite golf claps one usually hears on the course. It was as if the 19th hole infused itself into the regular 18 holes.

First the NFL, then what — optimistic flash cards at hockey games? Encouraging semaphore in the hockey rink? Supportive shirts at the soccer match?

Believe me, I am as COVID phobic as you are. Yet even I, huddled in my Corona Bunker (patent pending), can tell when overprotective overkill is in play.

What we as a species are experiencing is a conundrum as old as my jokes: what is the value of life versus quality of life? As far as COVID, my personal argument is that all it takes is one slip up to irrevocably change your life. Or end it.

Some friends of mine are the polar opposite, believing altering one’s life diminishes it. And the cruel twist is that both arguments are right. When push comes to shove, I guess it depends on what hill you are willing to die defending. Myself, I err on the side of caution.

In the meantime, come Super Bowl Sunday, I will remember what is important. The game itself? The halftime show? The commercials?

Of course not, silly goose. The must watch event of the day is, and always will be, the Puppy Bowl. I’ll place my bets on Team Fluff’s Chunky Monkey, the Chow Chow-Irish Red and White Setter mix. He has a great carriage, with a little mischief in his eyes. Kind of like me. Without the carriage. And the hair.

