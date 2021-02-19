Château de Versailles: a look into French royalty

February 19, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Marjorie Appelman
The Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles in France stretches over 200 feet in length. Marjorie Appelman

The Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles in France stretches over 200 feet in length.

Marjorie Appelman

<p>Ornately-decorated apartments are featured in the Château de Versailles in France.</p> <p>Marjorie Appelman</p>

Ornately-decorated apartments are featured in the Château de Versailles in France.

Marjorie Appelman

<p>The formal gardens of the Château de Versailles in France are characterized by shrubbery-lined paths.</p> <p>Marjorie Appelman</p>

The formal gardens of the Château de Versailles in France are characterized by shrubbery-lined paths.

Marjorie Appelman

<p>Colorful blooms enhance the gardens of the Château de Versailles in France.</p> <p>Marjorie Appelman</p>

Colorful blooms enhance the gardens of the Château de Versailles in France.

Marjorie Appelman

<p>French flags fly on the grounds of the Château de Versailles.</p> <p>Marjorie Appelman</p>

French flags fly on the grounds of the Château de Versailles.

Marjorie Appelman

<p>The Château de Versailles in France, once a residence and political base, now serves as a museum.</p> <p>Marjorie Appelman</p>

The Château de Versailles in France, once a residence and political base, now serves as a museum.

Marjorie Appelman

Under the direction of France’s King Louis XIV, construction of Château de Versailles began in 1668. Expanding upon his father Louis XIII’s hunting lodge, the king’s additions included several wings, a chapel, an opera house, ornate gardens, fountains, a canal and even additional palaces.

More than 2,000 rooms are richly decorated in luxurious velvet, smooth marble, intricate wood carvings, elaborate chandeliers and gilded furniture.

A tour of the palace and the grounds offers an intimate look into the extravagant lifestyle of French royalty.

Divided into apartments, a series of lavish rooms is devoted to an Olympian deity. Hercules, Diana, Apollo all play prominently.

A war room and a peace room are featured. Most notable, though, is the Hall of Mirrors, which stretches over 200 feet in length.

Outside, rows of shrubbery intermixed with blooming flowers adorn vast gardens. In total, Versailles covers roughly 2000 acres.

What originated as a country escape evolved into a residence as well as the base for the national government. While at Versailles, King Louis XIV was said to have relished his power. He graciously entertained nobility, hosting dinners and dances under the vaulted, candelabra-laced ceilings.

In 1837, the grounds of Versailles received a new designation when King Louis-Phillipe named it the Museum of the History of France. New paintings and sculptures were added to the collections.

In recognition of its rich architecture and its vibrant landscapes, Versailles became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

Trending Recipes