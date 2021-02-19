Château de Versailles: a look into French royalty

It is a given that in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s farming, at least around here, was so very different than today. We farmed on what was referred to as family farms, and almost every farmer depended on his tobacco crop to be his cash crop. These days both of these items are almost extinct now. Oh, you might see a family farm here and there, and occasionally there might be a huge patch of tobacco but neither are seen with great regularity. These days a person is most likely to see vast stretches of land for almost as far as you can see. You will not see gates or even fences to hook the gate onto. They would literally get in the way of progress.

With the huge size of the equipment being used, and planting and harvesting at a breakneck speed those fences would only slow down what we all must agree to as progress. There is one thing that was being done before and the good farmers are still doing these days and that is planning. I know this sounds like a minor detail but when you intend to make a year’s living from what you will be doing over that coming year one had better make some plans and make sure they are the best they can make.

When we would get into the backside of winter, I feel my dad was getting the itch to start the farming season. Since he knew he could not really start, he would sit down and draw out his plans. Dad had been working with the extension agency in Batavia and one day he brought home aerial maps of both of our farms and Aunt Margaret’s and cousin Tom Houser’s farm. Each of these maps showed all of the fields and had been marked with the amount of tillable acres in each field. This was very helpful allowing him to lay them out on the table and list the fields he intended to plow and plant into corn, and add up the acreage and quickly tell if he was over the number of acres or under and adjust to hit the amount he wanted. This worked out much easier than walking to a field and guessing if it was the right size or not. In those days if you were signed up with the department of agriculture it was determined how many acres of each crop you were permitted to grow, and you had to hold over so many acres each year that was not to be harvested or allowed for pasture either. This was referred to as the “soil bank” and the farmers would make jokes about being paid not to farm. The thig was, the program worked in it stopped overproduction of crops and running the prices down along with, where we lived, it helped reduce the erosion by keeping it longer in sod. (Also gave me my first tractor job of mowing the grass off those fields.)

Once dad was certain as to which fields, he then would go to the fields, take a soil test, send it over to Batavia and find out just how much fertilizer would be needed to produce a solid yield that year. When dad would dig out those aerial maps, I was most times at his side as I found them to be very interesting. I would study those maps and see the fields and the ditches and woods and ponds that I would walk to along my way of traveling what I guess I looked at as my own personal playground. That included Cousin Tom and Aunt Margaret’s farms in the playground also. That was a little over 450 acres and in the era of family farms, this was thought to be a huge chunk of land to cover in a crop season. Quite frankly, it took extra effort to be able to play over all of it in a season also.

My dad was just naturally a planner by nature; I do not think I can recall a project he was heading into that he did not sit down and think it out at the very least. As did most farmers in that time, dad carried a pocket-sized notebook that had been given as advertising from the fertilizer company or the company that sold him his seed corn. I did not at first understand just why dad seemed to always have it in his pocket. I learned that that little notebook was an extension of the aerial maps and the results from the soil tests along with the amounts of seed corn needed to buy and what he had bought and used along with the same approach with fertilizers and ammonia nitrate. From the maps, he had the size of each field in that notebook along with other details of smaller yet needed information he felt he should carry along his daily travels. As a matter of fact, I feel there was a lot of detail he had that dealt with the Township in there, as he was a trustee.

When dad would be sizing up a project and he reached for that little notebook we all felt he carried the world in his pocket and as far as his life was going, he did. The thing was that almost all of the information in that book had been placed there back on cold late winter evenings or afternoons when it was not good to be outside and really not much else to do. (He might have used this to be busy so mom wouldn’t try to get him in a remodeling project of some kind.) This all would begin with those aerial maps and I just cannot say that enough. I loved looking at them. For me, I saw things differently than dad did at that age but I could look at those fields and since the photos had been taken on a warm summer’s day, the picture helped me to think summer for as long as I studied them.

Dad noticed my fascination with them and whenever he was done using them he put them in a place I never did find. I guess to him they were very special, as I could find almost anything they had put away for me not to find. All I know is that when the first chance to begin plowing the sod under came, dad was ready and that meant we got an early start and to my dad that meant he would harvest early. He felt that things worked much better if it all could be done before the bad weather arrived. He almost accomplished this every year and that all goes back to the kitchen table and the aerial maps and making a solid plan.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics’ If you would like to read more of his stories Rick has two books for sale. Contact him at houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write to Rick at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.