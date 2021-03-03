Never a bad time to enjoy asparagus

Last night I was surfing through the channels to see if anything I might enjoy might be on. Well, wouldn’t you know it I came across “Forrest Gump.”

Now I for some reason I like this movie and I mean I like it more than most movies that have been made. The fact is I had seen a good bit of it the night before being played on another channel. I only got to see the last 15 minutes of the movie but if you watch something as often as I have this movie I caught up with the entire movie in about two sentences. Of course, this is not the only favorite movie I watch but it is in a class I prefer to call the top of the bunch or classics.

I feel that we all have at least one or two movies that if we happen to see they are on the television and we are going to stop and watch some of it or probably all of it once more. I think I have seen this movie way past one hundred but that just moves it in with “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Green Mile” and a few more of course. If I happen to see it as I am using the remote I more than likely will slow down and take a look and more times than not stop and watch it a while or to the end. I have been trying to figure out just why I do this and for most, the part I have decided is first a reflex reaction. It could well be that the quality of movies these days leaves what to select from to be slim pickings.

If you think back into maybe the 1960s it was rare to see a movie on television and they were limited in number. I know that “The Wizard of Oz” and “Gone with the Wind” were only shown once a year. The networks would promote them as the event of the year and that was because well they were. Anyone interested would clear their schedules and buy extra snacks to be set out to watch the movie without interruption. (Except for commercials. “So maybe them making the movie scarce has increased our desire to watch them whenever we happen to see them is also part of the why we like watching. These days with all the channels we can access it might be possible to watch any movie any time and maybe even watch them around the clock at which point it would probably cease being one of my favorites but doubt that.

Whatever the reason I feel we all have a movie or two or three that we like seeing again. I know that in the movie “Casablanca “with Humphrey Bogart I will tune it in just to hear him say, “play it again Sam.” I mean do you really have to know the name of the movie when you hear Clark Gable say, “Frankly my dear I don’t give a damn.” Or Judy Garland say “I don’t think we’re in Kanas anymore Toto.” As huge as those movies were those two lines might be even bigger. This I am sure of when I hear Tom Hanks say, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you are gonna get.”

So here we are in the dead of winter with much more time inside and probably a lot of that time watching the idiot box and a remote in your hand just surfing away those channels. I saw a channel the other evening that was showing the viewer how to grind up sausage. (Safe to say I did not keep watching that one.) Sometimes you can look at every channel and find nothing worth your time and that is when we have to read a book maybe or help clean the house. Now then is when I find a program or if very fortunate I might find they are playing a John Wayne movie and I don’t really mind just which one as long it is John Wayne.

If you cannot find a favorite movie, tune in the “Andy Griffith Show.” Especially the ones in black and white. You know the good episodes. I used to stop some evenings at my parents’ house and my dad would tell me he would visit after Andy was over as well this was the good episode. He then would sit there and you could watch him recite the lines just as they were also doing. I used to think that was funny but I don’t so much these days as I think I have learned those lines also. During the day there is always “Gunsmoke or Bonanza.” I ask a few of my friends if they had a favorite to rewatch and I was told they would definitely watch again “Lonesome Dove” or “Steel Magnolias” or “Dirty Dancing.” To each person I ask, I feel these movies are in their lists of the classics. As for me I would watch “Inherit the Wind” or ‘The Green Mile” and the ones I have already listed and might even watch those in your lists.

With the virus, this past year the theaters have not been open much and Hollywood isn’t cranking very many new films to challenge the classics either. This probably is not the entire reason but it plays into the issue. It might also be we do not have the actors and actresses that we once had either. Then again, that plays back to no new movies to put new actors into. It is very hard to picture somebody else other than Jimmy Stewart playing in “The Man who Shot Liberty Valance.” I am guessing that by now you all have decided that I have watched a lot of television. I will tell you up front that yes I have. I was in the first generation of television and I have been watching since the beginning of the 1950s which means I have logged a lot of hours looking at the vast wasteland as it was called once.

The bottom line here is that we all have our list of classics and not one of us is incorrect in our selections. To me the fun part is looking at one of these movies and seeing the part that so has me intrigued by it. So while the nights are long and there is more time to search try to look up some of your favorites and see if you still remember what is going to happen before it does. Even if you do, it is still going to be enjoyable for you. You bet!

