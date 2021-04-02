Out like a lion

Today I was out running errands and had the radio on the oldies channel when they played “Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

Although I have listened to this song maybe more than a hundred times and I do enjoy it each time, I heard a line that jumped out to me. The line is “when I wore the clothes of a younger man.” Now for the most part this line before today had not been any more powerful than many of the other lines in this classic song but today that line could have just as well been on a lighted sign as it called my name.

It was today I realized that there was a time when I did wear a younger mans’ clothes. For the majority of my life fashion has never been my calling card at all. I was raised to wear clean clothes and try to keep my shirt tucked in. On Sundays I wore a white shirt and dress slacks with a clip-on tie and a suit coat. To wear this allowed me to be a member of the crowd in attendance that day. As a boy, my mom selected my clothes and ordered them from the mail order catalog and after mom would iron them, I was handed them and told to wear them. I really do not think that until I was in junior high did I notice there were colors I liked better than others were. Nope as long as they were clean and not stained or torn, I felt I had done my part in getting dressed.

When I got into the upper grades of high school, I began to take notice of what I might be wearing but still was not looking to stand out in the crowd. In 1964, The Beatles arrived in America and took it by storm. With the bowl haircuts and the unusual suits and shoes, they stood out to the point that the youth of America were changing the way they dressed as they wanted to be different just like The Beatles. Here was the first time since I had to have the coonskin cap of Davy Crockett that I wanted something to wear that I was wanting attention for. This did not last too long for me as the majority of kids dressed the same just to look different caused me to lose interest. So I went back to sport shirts and dress slacks which was the common clothing in the years when I went to school. Even after high school, I dressed the same to attend college classes. It seemed they still fit me and were clean and not damaged so all was good.

Then I went and did it. I got married. I soon learned that when you become married you rescind your rights to how you were to dress. I was allowed to complain and object but only as I was dressing in my new clothes. Shortly before I got married, I had been hired to work in the local bank. To work in the bank I was told that I was to wear dress slacks, dress shirt and a necktie. This probably was the worst part to this job by far. Since I had been teased and called no neck due to I having a short and solid sized neck gave room for the kidding. However, the truth was that a buttoned collar and a tied necktie was pure torture for me and I really dreaded having to wear it but that was just the dress code and that was that.

About the time we married a change in the fad of men’s clothing in the United States was changing and even though I was unaware it was changing in my favor. I think it began out on the West Coast but a new type of suit was coming into fashion. Clothing made from lightweight material with the suit coat being almost of shirt-like material had been designed and a man would wear a polyester shirt which in most cases a floral design and wide collar and no tie was involved. It was a relaxed look and fit the bill for a formal wear outfit also. Even in the bright-colored materials, it was called a suit. Yes, it was called a leisure suit. Once my wife saw this she realized this would be just what I was needing and bought two immediately. This was OK as they also were light in cost.

The thing though was that since I had been wearing the same type of clothes for so very long I refused them at first sight. So she just put them on hangers in the closet and would mention them from time to time. Finally, one day I was feeling like I wanted to do something different so I wore one of them. When I got to work, I got compliments from the women I worked with and many of the customers. Now we all know that a little bit of compliment will go a long way and in this case, it did. That night I hung up that powder blue leisure suit and the next day I wore the burnt orange one and folks it really did stand out. Over the next few years, I wore leisure suits and left the neckties hang on the tie rack.

Along with being noticed, I was free from the strangulation of the ties. Somewhere along the way, my wife at being risky bought me a pair of shoes that were very much noticed. They had lift heels and the front of the foot was very shinny and was in a curl back toward the laces a bit. I thought they made me look like Pinocchio but they were called platform shoes. I wasn’t told that for a while and after learning didn’t wear them for a while thinking I might just be overdoing it but as time moved on and the fashions became more and more radical I decided they had been paid for so I needed to get my money out of them. That was my argument but the truth was I liked them.

I left the bank about five years later and by then the leisure suit had lost its interest in the fashion world. Since I was farming again, I had no need for dress clothes of any kind and I lost track of the world of fashion once again. Since those days, I have changed little in the world of design. These days a comfortable pair of jeans and a sports shirt does just fine for me. However, today as I listened to that song I realized that yes I had worn the clothes of a younger man. Yes, I certainly did and I am for the most part proud that I have as that says I was a younger man and I cared to dress the part. Therefore, I guess it now time for the piano man to play a tune for me.

