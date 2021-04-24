Getting a feel of the real France

Sidewalks of medieval towns like Eze, France, are a destination in and of themselves.
Colorful blooms accent a peaceful setting in France.
The landscape of France is marked by fields, gently rolling hills and mountains.
For me, thoughts of France conjure up images of some of the country’s most well-known treasures: the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Versailles. Certainly, those destinations are remarkable and not to be missed if given the opportunity.
While we were there a few years ago, my husband and I were fortunate enough to experience those iconic destinations. Extraordinary architecture, priceless works of art and a glimpse into a lavish lifestyle.
But one afternoon, when traveling on a train between towns, I was struck by the view outside my window. And with a new attitude toward our experience in that country.
Suddenly, our time there wasn’t just about seeing as many sights as we could, but also about experiencing the feel of France itself.
Out my window, ribbons of deep purple stretched in straight lines from where I sat to the horizon. Or, depending on how I focused, big, glorious blurs. But fields of lavender blooms were only a piece of the quiltwork of France.
They were complemented by spans of grayish-green knots, row after row, ticking by as we progressed down the tracks. Olive bushes in countless, endless lines.
Occasionally, open plains marked by crisscrossing sandy paths interrupted the fields of abundant crops. Pastures of varying shades of green dotted with livestock.
Rocky mountains, dotted with greens and white, provided the backdrop.
Traveling with open eyes across the countryside also prepared me to be more attentive to our surroundings once we arrived in the towns.
Inside the stone walls protecting the medieval fortresses, cobblestone walks laced through lanes of small shops, merchandise meticulously displayed outside their doors. Fresh green vines clung to the clay rooftops and sides of the buildings. And every once in a while, a bright potted plant accentuated the path. And always the smell of lavender.
On the perimeters, though, modern civilization moved about.
Now, when I recall our time in France, I hold an abundance of memories, both of the treasures for which it is known and of the ones I allowed myself to discover on my own.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)