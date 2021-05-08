Jessamine Creek Gorge is trademark Kentucky

Marjorie Appelman
Roots and rocks line the path of the Jessamine Creek Gorge Trail.

<p>The Overstreet Creek meanders through the Jessamine Creek Gorge Trail.</p>

<p>A bridge crosses Overstreet Creek on the Jessamine Creek Gorge Trail.</p>

<p>A sign indicates an upcoming feature of the Jessamine Creek Gorge Trail.</p>

<p>Colorful blooms are plentiful along the Jessamine Creek Gorge Trail.</p>

From the parking lot, Jessamine Creek Gorge Trail begins on the other side of a handmade wooden arch adorned with painted white letters.

My husband and I recently met our youngest son here to explore yet another outdoor Kentucky destination.

For several yards, knee-high weeds line either side of a dirt path, and before long, the just-over-two-mile trail emerges onto an open field and cuts across to a line of trees. After briefly hugging the treeline, the trail reaches the bridge crossing Overstreet Creek.

Here, the water flows lazily across the rocks and over the logs. It also cuts in front of some well-hidden caves and rock formations.

From here, the trail winds its way up an incline and through the oaks and evergreens. Through the wildflowers and flowering weeds. Ultimately, it leads to the top of the gorge and an overlook that would likely provide a view of Jessamine Creek if not for the leaves on the trees.

At this end of the trail, the path loops to create a full circle several yards in length before returning back to the creek, the field and the parking lot.

Destination-wise, Jessamine Creek Gorge may not rival other places we’ve hiked in the commonwealth, like Red River Gorge and many of the state parks. But, the area is trademark Kentucky: limestone rock formations, colorful blooms dotting rich green leaves and the familiar calls of cardinals, robins and red-winged blackbirds.

It’s the kind setting that’s conducive for easy conversation. For debating whether or not Gary Oldman more successfully portrayed Winston Churchill or Herman Mankiewicz. For discussing whether or not any other futbol player will eclipse the accomplishments of Lionel Messi. For sharing anecdotes from our weeks and for revisiting past hiking adventures. And misadventures.

I came to this realization as we were wrapping up, and our oldest son FaceTimed to check in.

“How is it?” he asked, having not yet explored this particular part of the palisade region of the Kentucky River.

Noteworthy setting and pleasant hike, I reported in reference to our surroundings and experience. But more importantly, as usual, we appreciated our time together.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj[email protected].)

