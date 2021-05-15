It’s The Little Things That Make School Special

In the midst of the Era of COVID-19, we tend to forget the joys of the little things. One of the hardest hit groups has got to be our student population.
Under the microscope of the Coronavirus, students are more than eager to return to their normal academic routine.
But harken back to pre-Covid days and remember what it was like to embrace any excuse to break the doldrums of educational bliss.
I mean, do you remember when a mundane task like cleaning the erasers offered a respite from the same old, same old? In Mrs. Harrison’s class at Orangeburg Elementary School, only the most reliable students (not teacher’s pets) were entrusted with this mission.
We would take the chalk-filled erasers out to the platform of the school’s fire escape and whomp them together like it was our job. A billowy white cloud dissipated into the Orangeburg sky, and just like that, the job was done. Back to class, and whatever educational adventures awaited.
Fun side note: Mrs. Harrison told us sixth-graders that a Doctor had put peroxide in her ear when she was young, which enlarged her eardrum so she could hear the tiniest thing we did. And we believed it.
One of the highlights of my time at Mason County Middle School was the inevitable Fire Drill. Right in the middle of a lecture, a claxon from the skies delivered us from boredom.
We cleared the building (in an orderly fashion) and mingled outside until the drill was over, then we filed (again, in an orderly fashion) back to our classes. Regaining order when trying to return to the lesson would be more of a challenge for our poor teacher.
The golden Wonka ticket of school was the occasional field trip. One time, we were taken to the old jail on Third Street, where we were put in “solitary” to learn why the straight and narrow was the right path to take. Another time, we went to the Cincinnati Zoo. Journeys to Blue Licks were also on the itinerary. The park museum’s film tracing the history of the area was a highlight, as was the park’s trails.
The School Assembly was also a fun diversion from the drudgery of classwork. From Western shows to musical acts to a professional whistler who did the iconic “Andy Griffith Show” theme at a Mason County Middle School assembly, the gathering of the entire student body always meant novelty, fun, and in spite of ourselves, some learning.
Educational Films. There were two types: the dry as sand 16-millimeter films that warned of the dangers of post-nasal drip, and the KET specials, which were well done and sucked you in. I still remember in sixth grade watching Herman Melville’s “Bartleby the Scrivener.” Bartleby’s signature line, “I would prefer not to,” still reverberates in my head after all these years.
The pandemic just reminds me of the simple things that make us who we are. From the mundane (cleaning erasers) to the exciting (seriously – we saw the guy who whistled “The Andy Griffith Show” theme!), it’s funny how our school experiences remains with us long after we’ve walked across the stage at graduation.
Yep, we are always learning, long after the official classes end.