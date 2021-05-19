Babz Bites: Lavender

The other evening I was out again in my old pickup truck coming home from my daughter’s house at almost dusk. Since it is my old truck it usually sees more of the side roads for all the obvious reasons.

As the sun was heading toward a neat looking sundown and the end to what had been a super busy day and it was ending on just as perfect of an ending as a day can end. As I was driving and just sightseeing more than anything I took in the following thoughts.

I was looking at how the trees had all of a sudden become full of leaves and the redbud trees were in complete full bloom as were the dogwoods. It dawned on me that I was driving along with the window down and I’m in a short-sleeved shirt and I realized that hey! It is the first of May! You see for as long as I can remember back May arrives and in the next 31 days, the world and my life along with every bodies will be in high gear. Best thing of all is we are thrilled that it is finally here and we know what to expect.

I know I am always talking about how much I love the warm weather and all but to me May is the busiest month in the entire year. I know I think back to my youth and how my dad and all the farmers took all those plans they had been making and put them all into motion and it seemed all at once. Yes in April the gardens got started and began expanding as the temperatures rose. We had sown our tobacco beds and now with those plants peeking up out of the ground, we were busy making certain that the most valuable crop we had was most certainly cared for and encouraged to grow. This entailed a lot of weeding and watering those beds so as to keep them cozy and comply.

So the world was already spinning but in May the world began whirling. The fields were getting plowed and the soil prepared to receive what we were about to plant. (On our farm that was mostly corn.) So the tractors and equipment of all kinds were in the fields or on their way to or from them. As the days are daylight longer and are now taking them to our advantage. So as the days grew gratefully longer and since it was going to be needed and since time was precious and a month moves very fast. I know that we would hit the fields before daylight and we would enjoy watching the world light up and come to life. (Rare are the sights as beautiful as the sun coming up on a clear day and the world is in full color,) Let me say right here that as pretty as those mornings were it was seldom that much time was ever spent just staring and soaking in the beauty. May is here and it is moving fast.

I know that each year I would think that May was moving too fast this year and I ‘m doubtful I will get it all done. I then would think to myself that the next year I would be ready and have a better plan made to help it move along at a calmer pace. Well guess what folks? That joke always seemed to be on me. All that happens in May was going on and just about like the prior year I was fretting about getting it all done. I always thought that my dad was the best at laying out how to do so many different things and coordinate them so it all worked out so smoothly, At least from a helpers point of view it looked like he had it all under control. Later on, when I was a young adult and was trying to coordinate it all as I had seen my dad one day he looked at me, smiled and said “and you thought it was so easy didn’t you? Well it never was.” I had no answer for that I can tell you and I still don’t I guess.

Now as time passed and I aged and left the farm I still gardened and cared for my lawn and shrubs and trees, etc… I continued to find that in May there is so much that needs done then and time is of the essence,. It seemed that no matter the amount you have to do the time will always be the same. It is going to be 31 days. To me for some reason, May is the time that Mother Nature is in total cooperation with us. That is if it is ever going to be. We enter May and shed those heavy winter clothes and coats that cause work to be deliberately harder to do. We are now in short sleeves and basking in the soft feel of the spring’s air, the sun is just right to warm you to where it feels therapeutic and we enjoy it even if we are laboring under that sin.

One thing that made the month fly by was as it began the fields were only plowed and baron to the look. The tobacco plants were almost invisible to the naked eye and by the end of that month the fields would have green rows of corn and the tobacco beds had plants almost if not already big enough to transplant. The gardens gave us a look of what was growing and some insurance that we were going to have another year of a lot of canning and freezing so no going hungry the winter ahead.

The one downside to me was that since this month was so demanding of our time we were required to work longer and harder days with less if any days taken off. (Unless it rained of course.) The thing was all work and no play can make this ole boy very dull and grumpy to a degree. The same holds true these days also. I have been doing a lot of lawn work and home repair and I’ve noticed that I can’t deliver those long days nor be near as productive, I want to be but I have been tricked somewhat. As years continue to pass by so did my speed and durability. I still enjoy being out in a May Day and I know that it is still only 31 days in the month. I have been laying out plans for each day and each evening I look at my list and if I have checked off half of it or more I will tell you now I am feeling mighty productive. If it is less than half I am feeling my age I guess. Don’t let May catch you only standing and watching. Get out in it and do something only if it is something that is fun.

–

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more of his writing he has two book available to buy. You can reach him at houser734@yahoo.com or mail him at P.O. Box 213, Bethel, Ohio 45106