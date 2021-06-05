Lunch, with a side of history

It seems to me that each year almost always began the same way. This was a routine that I never found to be a boring routine either.

Life on the farm has changed considerably in the size of equipment and technology that is available to the farmers of today and yet the calendar moves over the same days as last year and the year before and the days get longer in daylight and warmer in temperature also. Yet still, the year covers in the same steps and we are happy it has.

Yes, it is springtime! After spending long and cold days just carrying out the basics of farm life we are now looking ahead and moving with great speed to turning the world back to green and promising crops that will cover the landscape of rural America for the most part. To be out in the middle of a field on a tractor with the sun beaming down on you and as you drive over the field you take in deep breaths of fresh spring air and to me, it never seemed like I could ever inhale enough of what felt like new air. It is a one-of-a-kind feeling to get to experience.

In those years of growing up down there on Fruit Ridge Road, spring was to experience Mother Nature waking up. There was a difference that is no longer around and that is beginning the first steps in raising tobacco. You see when I was growing up on the farm and even into young manhood raising burley tobacco was a part of farming that was a must as it was, by all means, the cash crop for the majority of the farms. Before plowing the big fields and preparing to plant corn and soybeans we had to burn our tobacco seedbeds and sow them and cover them with tobacco cotton to allow ample time to grow the plants needed to be used to fill the patches that were allocated for the tobacco crops.

Once the first stages of the burley crop were out of the way it was onward and upward to the fields. Also in the days in which I farmed the equipment and the way we prepared the soil etc. were so very much different. The mega-sized equipment wasn’t here yet so we used what we felt so sure was the state-of-the-art equipment of that time. The first example is placing the fertilizers onto the land. We used what were called lime spreaders instead of bulk spreaders. As a matter of fact, the fertilizer came in 50-pound bags and not in bulk amounts. So we handled those bags twice or more just to get them onto the ground so it could be plowed under so when the corn was planted there would be extra nutrition waiting for it to grow.

Today the farmers for the most part use the no til approach to planting and in my times we used moldboard plows. This type of plow would turn the sod over so that the soil could be worked with a drag and then a disc before ever placing a seed in the ground. To plow in those days meant you would ride a tractor ten to eleven hours in a day and maybe get seven acres plowed. Doing this repeated days was ruff on the driver, to put it mildly. When you are plowing or working the ground down a tractor did a lot of jolting, rocking, and jerking from sunrise to sunset. Before a day was over it was common to see the men on the tractors standing while they drove. Even when the tractor seats became much more padded it still wasn’t enough. Not only did the backside become raw but your back would be jarred out of place. I know from firsthand experience that a well-plowed or worked field that looked neat to a passerby was a true labor of love.

To do all the fields in the spring you just had to make certain they were prepared neatly and ready to drain and be smooth enough to work on not just that first day but all the way until the harvest was in. Since the labors would take a toll on the men we would rotate drivers so that you would get a break from the ruff tussle of the jobs. One thing constant was getting to be out in a field and getting to soak up some sun so I could look like I had been on vacation. (My arms and head got very tanned only on the arms and up the forehead to the cap.) What at first could look pretty nice would eventually be referred to as a farmer’s tan. This would be true but the bottom line was I was making a living in the sunshine and breathing fresh air. That was such a neat thing to think and say. (I did enjoy this way of life so very much.)

If all the weather worked with you it was safe to say being outdoors on a tractor from late March to early May. All the while as you are preparing the fields that are going to be the grain crops all of the wheat and hay fields have been growing and before you realize it the world around you has been changing constantly. It is safe to say all the changes have all been for the good. When you first hit the fields the trees have gone from looking bare and almost dead in looks to becoming full in foliage with the brightest green leaves. It is quite an event to farm when the year is beginning. I never could really get enough of being out in a field. The rare occasion when I didn’t like being there was when we would get a pop-up shower and get caught out in a field and get soaked. One thing I will mention and that is spring rains are always cold!

So even if you do get shook to the bones and you have to stand up to plow. Maybe the sun will get hot enough that it will bake your skin. As a matter of fact, you can grow weary of all that fresh air from time to time and once in a while you wonder am I ever going to be done with this? But there was always one thing that I kept in mind. John Denver said it the best. “Thank God I’m A Country Boy!”

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more from him he has two books available. “There are Places to Remember” and “Memories ARE From the Heart.” He can be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail him at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.