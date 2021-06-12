Keeping the focus on the journey

Houses appear nestled along the hilltops of Greece.
Winding roads reveal the unique beauty of Greece.
Vibrant blooms, water and hills are all common features of the landscape of Greece.
Ancient stone bleachers along a stadium in Delphi remain intact.
Remnants of Greece’s past, although in ruins, retain their beauty.
Leaving downtown Athens, Greece, my husband and I inched along the streets at the mercy of the traffic lights and the congestion created by the multitude of others headed to their respective destinations. And just when space opened up between us and the vehicle ahead of us, from out of nowhere, in would slide a motorist on a motorcycle, a scooter or a bicycle.
Although momentarily frustrated, we recalled the popular travel philosophy regarding the importance of appreciating the journey as well as the joy of reaching one’s destination. Could we do that? Focus on the country, the moments, between destinations?
While in Greece, our objective was, after first visiting the Parthenon, to circle around the Peloponnese Region to explore as many notable archeological sites as possible in our limited amount of time: Delphi, Olympia, and the Ancient Theatre at Epidaurus.
Although we initially began our route stuck in traffic, the road ultimately transitioned from the one-lane, one-way street to a four-lane, two-way street until we finally reached the highway. With each passing mile, our frustrations dissipated.
Our journey took us along the highway, but also through small towns where farmers sold watermelons and other produce from the backs of their pickups. It took us on backroads through farms, across bridges and even through an occasional tunnel.
As we traveled, we observed the sand-colored rock hillsides dotted with green trees and clusters of clay-topped houses. We noted the guardrails protecting us from steep drop-offs and sometimes crystal-blue bodies of water. Best of all, we noted the blue highway signs that were useless to us, because they were written all in Greek.
After some time on the road, we took advantage of a pull-off and left the highway to stretch our legs. Also stopped at this location, a truck driver caught our eye when he pulled up a short metal stool to the side of the passenger door. There, he unlocked a tray from the side of the truck. Upon its surface, he distributed a spread of food and proceeded to enjoy a spontaneous picnic.
Seeing him, in turn, reminded us of our own hunger, and a quick stop at a convenient store allowed us to grab some provisions for the road.
As expected, we successfully arrived at each of the archeological sites with which we tend to most associate Greece. Ancient ruins, some preserved, some still undergoing preservation. Restored columns and structures set to the backdrop of dusty pathways and evergreens.
And then a realization hit us: we were grateful to have focused on the journey between our destinations. Because in beautiful and historic Greece, both are equally rewarding.
–
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)