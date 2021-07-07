Chamber Connection

July 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Kaci Compton, Executive Director Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce

Masks are off and businesses are open! What a difference a year can make!

We are halfway through a year of growth for our area and the Chamber is positioning itself to continue leading and advocating on behalf of our Members and our community.

Recently we have introduced two new major initiatives — the Women’s Leadership Organization and a 2021 Public Policy survey — to continue aligning our mission of advocacy with the needs and challenges of our Members.

Our 2021 Grand Opening Season collaboration with the Maysville and Mason County elected officials has introduced 15 new businesses, remodels, rebrands, or partnerships to our area. From expanded healthcare options to new restaurants, boutique stores and everything in between — we have been celebrating our Chamber Members of all sizes this year:

Café Cream

Maysville Brewing Company

Pandamoneum at the Brewery

Women’s Crisis Center Companion Kennel

Maysville Pediatric Dental Center

Mason County Public Library

Primary Plus partnerships with Denham Medical Clinic & Kid Care

Bryant’s Cove

Bradley’s Boutique & Haberdashery

Hardymons Home & Hardware

Kenton Stories with Spirit

The Russell Theatre

Meadowview Regional Medical Center Cancer Center and UK Markey partnership

ION Center for Violence Prevention

We are excited about the Big Things happening here in Maysville-Mason County and the next Big Thing is:

Christy Toffan Salon and Boutique Grand Opening, Saturday, July 17, at noon.

There has never been a better time to join the momentum and progress in our community! We invite you to join us in these celebrations! More information and upcoming announcements can be found on our website: maysvillekentucky.com and our Facebook page: facebook.com/MaysvilleMasonCoChamber.

Trending Recipes