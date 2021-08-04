Babz Bites: BLT

To say it’s been a bizarre summer season would be an understatement. Better late than never, the tomatoes have finally arrived. Chef confession, I don’t like most tomatoes. Definitely a subject I don’t bring up in most culinary circles. Trial and taste test error has shown me not all tomatoes are created equal. A store-bought tomato versus a juicy farm-fresh heirloom tomato is no competition. Ain’t nothing like the real thing baby.

I’ve waited for this season since last year ended. Per usual it’s worth the wait. Until the tomatoes say farewell again, you will find me eating as many bacon lettuce and tomato sandwiches as possible.

My healthy addiction to this seasonal favorite began in my grandmother’s kitchen. Convinced I didn’t like tomatoes, I turned my nose up the first time Nan-Nan handed me a perfectly toasted, mayo-smeared, shiny lettuce, multicolored tomato sandwich. I had picked the wrong person to be picky with. My grandmother wasn’t hearing it. There was no taking off the tomatoes. If I was hungry, this was what I was getting or I could be hungry.

Well, I ate it. Every crumb. And then she asked me if I wanted to share another. I ate that too.

“I thought you didn’t like tomatoes,” she asked?

The decades that followed were filled with a variety of BLT deliciousness. For years, my go-to snack in a crazy restaurant kitchen has been the BLT. When I’m home cooking for myself and I just need something that is simple but tastes real, it’s always on the menu. If I can avoid it I prefer nothing pre-made or that tastes store-bought. That’s what makes my favorite BLT’s taste memorable or reminds me of a memory.

For a simple sandwich there are so many different ways to layer ingredients not to mention incorporate a multitude of items such as fried eggs, avocados, onions, mustard, and more that may be added to this scrumptious sammy. We could argue that this transforms the sandwich from being a BLT, but who cares. If it tastes good to you, throw it on there. Most of the time if I finally have a chance to sit down and cook something for myself I am all about keeping it simple. That is exactly what we’ve done today, with the addition of a few tricks for tastier basics.

When making at home, choose your favorite varieties of tomato, lettuce, bacon and bread. If you like what you put in it you can’t go wrong.

Good luck and enjoy!

Perfect BLT

Make two sandwiches, in case you feel like sharing or just know you will need a second.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Pan spray

8 slices of bacon

8 oz good quality mayo

1 cup loosely packed basil, finely diced.

¼ tsp fresh pepper

4 slices of sturdy bread

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp pickle juice

salt , to taste

Lettuce choice

2 heirloom tomatoes, will vary according to size and preference

Using a large oven tray, line with parchment paper or spray with pam spray. Lay bacon on pan so that it is spread out and not laying on top of each other. Bake until golden brown. Cook on top of a cooking cooling rack for extra crispness. Remove bacon from pan.

Place bread face down on the tray and cook for 7-10 minutes, or until desired golden brown has been achieved. This will allow the bacon juice to really soak into the bread.

While toasting, add garlic and basil to mayo. Add the desired amount of salt and pepper and mix. You can use plain mayo, but this is a simple way to really accentuate the tomatoes.

In a separate bowl, mix pickle juice, a spray of pan spray, and desired salt and pepper amount. Mix, then add lettuce. Mix again. This dressing should lightly but thoroughly coat the greens.

Slice tomatoes and salt. I know tomatoes are salty already, but they still need to be salted.

Take bread slices and spread mayo mix generously on each slice of bread that had been face down in the bacon juice cooking. The mayo will also sink in the bread, so don’t worry if it feels a little extra heavy

Layer lettuce on two slices of bread, spread bacon on top of those two slices. Break the bacon pieces apart if you need to or if they are too long. Layer the sliced tomatoes on top of the bacon and add more of the mixed lettuce greens. Top with two remaining pieces of bread.

If you prefer, slice in half. Sometimes it’s easier to just eat it whole!

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]), with a little help from the beautiful garden of her friend Wendy Davis Koch and the delicious baking masters at Hillsong Farm.