A chant Sublime

“Oh, that I might have my request, that God would grant what I hope for,” Job 6:8

“And the Lord has granted me what I asked of Him.” 1 Samuel 1:27

“Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!” 2 Corinthians 9:15

In 1863, while in the throes of despair, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote the poem “ I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day- Hope Surfaces from Despair”. Casting Crowns now sings a version of this poem.

‘I heard the bells on Christmas Day/ Their old, familiar carols play, /And wild and sweet/ The words repeat/ Of peace on earth, good-will to men!…

And in despair I bowed my head; /”There is no peace on earth,” I said:/”For hate is strong, /And mocks the song/ Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”

Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:/ “God is not dead; nor doth he sleep!/ The Wrong shall fail/ The Right prevail,/ With peace on earth, good-will to men!”’

This poem is a beautiful reminder that despite the tragic things that we might have to bear in this life, God is alive and well and eager to restore us. God is sovereign. God is the sustainer of all man. God has supernatural power to deliver us from the darkest of dark. In the Casting Crowns song, the lyrics go :

“But the bells are ringing/ Like a choir singing / Does anybody hear them?/ Peace on earth, goodwill to men”

These lines are striking because the narrator, who has just breathed words of hopelessness, despair, and doubt about humanity, hears the gentle call, the positive pull, the chant sublime-“peace on earth”. The narrator, in the depths of despair, could have easily turned a deaf ear to the song of hope. Could have pushed back the praise. Could have indignantly defied the sound. Yet, instead of ignoring the sound, he listens all the more. He asks does anybody hear? He quiets himself and invites others to ponder song of hope. While dealing with personal grief, the narrator looks past himself and extends the gift of hope by inviting others to meditate on the mercy of his good Lord.

We can’t decide what will happen to us throughout our journey. Some of us, most of us, have heavy burdens to bear and wounds to mend, but as Longfellow realized, our hope is not found in our circumstances or in our ability to plan our life’s events. Our hope is found in the man who didn’t sin, the one who took our sins upon Himself, the one who died and rose again, the one who is coming again. The One who left it all for our sake. The One whose love is endless.

Christmas is generally a jovial time. But, for some, this time is painful and lonely. For those who feel despair, look to the one who is the author of Hope. Look to the light. Look to the one who rose from death to life. He is not dead nor does He sleep! He sees when you smile and when you weep. His words are the lifeline for when your waters are shallow or when they are deep.

Our Lord sees you. Our God loves you. Our Father holds you in His hand. Listen to the whisper of hope that resounds even in the darkest of times. Focus on the chant that sings His praise and be reminded of His faithfulness. Listen to the truth that says His peace is enough.

I pray that whatever threatens to rob your peace this year is silenced by the hope that abounds and the joy the accompanies Jesus’ light. I hope that you can join the choir singing, peace on earth, goodwill to men, and be a beacon of hope to those around you.

There are some presents that only God can grant: that hoped-for child, that restored marriage, that healing from sickness, that reunion with a prodigal child, that deliverance from addiction, that reprieve from grief. Our God knows how to give good gifts. Stay grounded in Him. Stand firm in your faith. And, never lose hope. Our God is faithful. As Longfellow penned, hope surfaces from despair, and that hope originates from our Lord. He is the reason we have this hope.

“ Many are saying of me, “God will not deliver him.” “But you, LORD, are a shield around me, my glory, the One who lifts my head high. I call out to the LORD, and he answers me from his holy mountain. I lie down and sleep; I wake again, because the LORD sustains me. I will not fear though tens of thousands assail me on every side.” Psalm 3:2-6

“In all this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials.” 1 Peter 1:6

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.