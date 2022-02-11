The January House- Part 2:

The house at 20 West Third street has been inhabited by seven generations of the January family.

A. M. January contributed in generous measure to the progress and development of Maysville and his descendants did the same. A. M. passed the house down to his daughter Harriet January Cochran and her husband Robert. Harriet and Robert had 2 sets of twins, Andrew McConnell January and Sarah Huston Cochran, William Duffield and James Huston. Sarah died at age 6 in 1860 and their second son, John Charles, died at age three. [Out of 7 children born to Harriet and Robert, 5 sons lived to adulthood.] Andrew and William went into law. Horace J. was commissioned 1st Lieutenant in the Spanish American War and was promoted to Captain of the Mason State Guard. Robert A. Cochran Jr. was a member of and treasurer on the Board of Education and was deeply interested in education and the development of Maysville Public Schools. He was a Mason and District Chairman of the YMCA and organized the Maysville Rotary Club, serving as District Governor of Rotary. Harriet, with the help of her five sons and Andrew January Grundy, purchased the cotton mill in 1877.

When Harriet and Robert died in 1896, “none of their five surviving sons or their families were particularly interested in the house. Finally, the wife of the oldest son Andrew M.J. Cochran, Lucy McElroy Cochran, agreed to move into the house on the condition that all furnishings remain … the furnishings have since passed to succeeding generations together with the house.”

Additions to the house during their ownership were narrow walnut and oak floors mitered in the corners, a two-story bay, stained glass and plate glass windows.

Andrew M.J. Cochran practiced law as a member of the firm of Barbour & Cochran until Mr. Barbour retired and, thereafter, Judge Cochran was associated in business with his father under the name of Cochran & Son. After his father’s death, he formed the partnership of Wadsworth & Cochran- this firm serving as general counsel for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad Company. For 33 years he had been numbered among the legal practitioners of the state. “His honorable name [was] synonymous with justice, tolerance and unbending integrity.” He was appointed federal judge for the Eastern Kentucky district by President McKinley when Kentucky was divided into two federal districts. McKinley was assassinated before Cochran was confirmed and was renominated by President Theodore Roosevelt and was subsequently confirmed. The Judge was vice president of the Bank of Maysville and a director of the Securities Bank & Trust Company, president of the Maysville and Mason Co. Library, Historical & Scientific Association (KYGMC) and an elder in the Maysville Presbyterian Church where he taught the Men’s Bible Class in Sunday School. He was also a member of the Beta Theta Pi Collegiate Fraternity and Odd Fellows. He was associated with other members of the Cochran family in operating Maysville’s public utilities until the properties were purchased by the Kentucky Power & Light Company, subsidiary of Kentucky Utilities Company. Judge A.M.J. Cochran’s portrait hangs in the main U.S. District Courtroom in Lexington, Kentucky.

Following the death of the Judge in 1934, Lucy didn’t wish to remain in the house and their daughter, Harriet Cochran Duke and her husband, Thomas A. Duke spent two years working on the house before it was ready to move in with their family. Mrs. Duke engaged architect John Henri Deeken of Cincinnati to remove the bay window on the west side of the house and remodeled the dining room and a bedroom because of its removal, restoring them to original size. It was at that time Colonial Revival woodwork with wainscot, cornices, mantels and overmantels and chandeliers from Czechoslovakia with ceiling medallions around them were installed in the major rooms downstairs. The etched glass window on the landing was cut up for small panes and put back in the Palladian style. Shutters on the windows replaced some of the draperies so the elaborate woodwork could be shown.

A new heating system with concealed radiators was also installed at this time. The brick wall along the alley way was part of the remodeling project. Molds for the original urn-topped iron fence were found and matching fence was made along Patton Alley. “Mrs. Duke also had the 1838 date fastened in metal to one of the crowstep gables typical of early Maysville houses.”

Mary Duke Ford and family were the next inhabitants. In 1969, fire triggered by defective wiring by one account and burning of paint in another, ravaged the historic home. “It took the heroic efforts of two fire departments and a masterful piggyback job by community college students and volunteers to prevent total disaster to the house and its priceless antique furnishings.” College students attending classes in the First Presbyterian Church directly across the street lent their hands at the evacuation of furniture and oriental carpets on the first-floor level. A 38-foot-long needlepoint carpet in the double parlors was so waterlogged that it took 12 men to drag it outside. Oil paintings of Mr. and Mrs. January and succeeding generations in the house were saved. They were successful in getting out most everything with “the exception of a grand piano and heavy dining room furniture”. Luckily, it only damaged the roof, but the whole house had to be restored due to heavy water damage. “All the ceilings and floors had to be redone; walls had to be repainted and repapered and many of the antiques had to be refinished.” Rugs in the dining room and library fell apart and were replaced by orientals.

Andrew Duke Ford and his wife, Linda A. Kern-Ford own the house now. They have fixed cracks in the big chimneys caused by the earthquake in 1980. They modernized the kitchen and converted the garage into a family room and remodeled a bathroom upstairs in the back hall. The house has been modernized to accommodate the times, but the integrity of the home A.M. January built is still there. Their children are the 7th generation to grow up in the house. It is on the market now, and I understand the antique furnishings go with the house as they always have. What a unique opportunity to have a home that has been maintained and loved by the same family with the same antiques for 184 years!