Aside from a warm hat and thermal underwear, there’s no better way to fight the bitter cold winter than a hot bowl of soup. Many of us are no strangers to a kitchen with a crock-pot or stove set up with a hot brothy soup, stew, or chili cooking all day to welcome us home.

My grandmother, Nan-Nan would almost always have homemade vegetable soup sitting out ready to pour into bowls for us kids on icy days after school. She somehow managed to always have something ready to eat whenever we came to visit as adults. The soup was never quite the same but had the same comfort notes and flavors.

It wasn’t until years later, while living with Nan-Nan, that I had the chance to learn a few of her tricks. Nan-Nan would chop and freeze many of her veggies ahead of time. Garlic, onions, shallots, celery, and tomatoes were always in the freezer. She used some pre frozen vegetables such as peas or lima beans but rarely anything else frozen. Certain fresh ingredients as well as canned, were always on hand.

However, I didn’t realize until my thirties that Nan-Nan would make veggie soup in a large batch and freeze it. She would freeze it in a container portioned out for two or four servings for easy defrosting. Some freshly chopped veggies were always added later to freshen it up along with some diced parsley. It would warm up your whole body with every bite.

Recently, I was informed by my email account that I needed to delete files because I was running out of room and would soon no longer be able to receive anything new. This was no surprise. With this especially older account I get so much junk mail everyday I gave up keeping up a long time ago. But as I would like to continue to receive email at this address, I gave in and began to comb through all the junk.

Well, I didn’t get much accomplished in terms of the email. But I did come across emails I hadn’t read in ages. Many of which were from my late grandmother. The amount of times she reached out just checking to make sure I was well and wonderful was beyond my wildest memories. There were countless invitations to come over for food and a visit. We always had so much fun together. What I would give to go over to her house for a bowl of soup right now.

Today I have included my variation of Nan-Nan’s vegetable soup. No version is ever the same but it’s always delicious. It’s wonderful to enjoy alone, but try having a cup with a loved one or sharing with a friend.

Good luck and enjoy.

The best part about this soup is that it has so many veggies! It’s easy to swap in what you have and what is seasonal. Here are some veggie options to consider anytime you make it.

— Canned Tomatoes

— Carrots

— Peas

— Celery

— Green Beans

— Cauliflower

— Broccoli

— Spinach

— Zucchini

— Eggplant

— Bell Peppers

— Kale

— Fresh Tomatoes

— Squash

— Sweet potatoes

— New potatoes

— Red beans

— White beans

— Lima beans

What to Serve with Soup?

Really, this soup is a full meal in a bowl! But if you are looking to serve it alongside something, a light salad or even a big piece of crusty bread, cornbread, toasted roll or flat bread are delicious options.

Everyday Tomato Vegetable Soup

Serves 8

Recipe may be doubled or tripled to feed any size group. The basic soup may be made with any combination of fresh or frozen veggies. It will never be exactly the same.

2 tablespoons butter, sub olive oil if preferring no dairy

2 cups chopped onions or thinly sliced shallots

5 cloves of garlic, minced

1 cup thinly sliced celery

2 Tbsp parsley

1 Tbsp fresh herbs, thinly minced (Any combination you prefer. I enjoy a little dill and rosemary. Thyme, sage, basil, and oregano are also lovely.)

3 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, with juice

1 tablespoon tomato paste

4 cups water

8 cups mixed fresh or frozen vegetables, such as carrots, corn, green beans, lima beans, peas, potatoes, zucchini, cauliflower, broccoli (cut larger vegetables into smaller pieces) Use as many or as few as you prefer.

Coarse salt and ground pepper

1 tsp nutmeg, freshly ground

Heat butter or oil in a large stockpot over medium heat.

Add onions, garlic, celery, and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until onions are translucent, 5 to 8 minutes or until onions are translucent.

Add broth, tomatoes and their juice, tomato paste, and 4 cups of water to the pot. Once the mix has reached a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, and cook, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

Add vegetables to pot, and return to a simmer. Cook, uncovered, until vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.

Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg as desired. Still feel like it needs more body? Add a tablespoon of butter. Allow it to melt. Stir into soup. Garnish with herbs or cheese.

May be served immediately or put into containers to be frozen. Remember if you freeze it in containers the size of your portions, it will be easier to eat later.

The recipes and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]), with a little help from her grandmother Louise Osborne.